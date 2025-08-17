LIVE TV
WWE In Control, Eyeing To Purchase Something Huge

According to reports, WWE is close to purchasing TNA, with a right of first refusal that would enable them to match or surpass a third party bid.

Though nothing is finalised yet, the move has the potential to drastically change the face of wrestling, with TNA rebounding and WWE further dominating.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 15:32:06 IST

Amid a lot of speculation, WWE may be in the process of acquiring TNA wrestling, or at least may have the possibility of doing so. In a recent agreement, WWE is given first refusal in the event that TNA goes up on the sale block, or in other words being allowed to exceed any other offer that came along. This has an almost identical provision as the ones that WWE had with prior European promoters.

Who all are involved?

The former UFC billionaire owner Lorenzo Fertitta is also in the picture, as reported to be scouting over a TNA acquisition. Nevertheless, with any action made by Fertitta or any other independent party, WWE has the option to come along and match the deal, making sure TNA would nestle with friendly hands.

WWE making TNA rival of AEW?

What WWE finds interesting goes beyond ownership, it has a bigger strategic perspective. It is stated that WWE has the intention of transforming TNA into a rival of AEW and making it a controlled second brand. The shift of the TNA television to a Wednesday position to compete directly against the AEW Dynamite has one possible plan as that of establishing a so called Wednesday Night War. This action follows the objective of WWE to stop AEW on its way by the time it has to negotiate significant media rights in 2027.

Is it about Broadcasting? 

In parallel, TNA shows a lot of interest in media right deal to help conduct live broadcasts of its annual bouts on a year long basis, considering its increasing popularity via WWE and NXT environments. This drive incorporates the bargaining with such mainstream networks as The CW and A&E.

Although there is everything pointing to consolidation, nothing has been established so far. It is all still tentative and WWE could still be in a position to further consolidate its grip on the wrestling business and TNA could be seeking a comeback aided by large television contracts and meeting percentage deals.

