Rinku Singh’s Pre-Wedding Visit To In-Laws: Priya Saroj’s Adorable Reaction Goes Viral

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh recently paid a heartfelt visit to his fiancée Priya Saroj’s family home in Uttar Pradesh, just days after their high-profile engagement. The moment, captured on video and now widely shared on social media, offered a glimpse of tradition, warmth, and a bit of shy romance.

Priya Saroj’s Viral Reaction During Rinku’s Visit

Rinku’s arrival at the Saroj household on Friday (June 13) was met with a shower of affection. Priya’s mother, Munni Devi, welcomed the cricketer at the doorstep with a thali full of flower petals, which she lovingly showered over his head.

As he walked inside, family members greeted him with even more petals and roses. Several relatives recorded his entry on their phones, capturing the special moment. Rinku looked around, seemingly trying to catch a glimpse of Priya.

She finally appeared in the frame, smiling shyly as she handed him a rose. The couple shared a brief laugh that instantly became a highlight of the video.

Engagement of Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Attracts Star Power

The engagement took place on June 8 at a luxury hotel in Lucknow. The ceremony turned into a mini-political and celebrity gathering, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla among the notable guests.

The couple is now set to tie the knot on November 18 at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi.

Rinku and Priya’s journey reportedly began through mutual connections. A friend, whose father is a cricketer, introduced them. Their friendship deepened over time and eventually turned into a relationship that had the blessings of both families.

“Rinku and Priya have known each other for more than a year now. They both liked each other, but needed their families’ consent for the relationship. Both families have agreed to this marriage,” Priya’s father Tufani Saroj told PTI.

Rinku Singh’s Cricketing Journey and IPL 2025 Future

Rinku Singh has steadily made his mark in Indian cricket. With two ODIs and 33 T20Is under his belt, he has become a fan favorite known for his cool temperament and finishing skills in tight matches.

He continues to shine in the IPL circuit and was Kolkata Knight Riders’ first retention for the 2025 season. Considered one of the most promising lower-order batters in world cricket, Rinku’s rise is a source of pride both in his home state and across Indian cricket circles.

As his personal life takes a new turn, fans are excited to see a different, more emotional side of the cricketer.

Priya Saroj’s Political Rise and Supportive Family Roots

Priya Saroj, a law graduate from Amity University in Noida, has quickly become one of the youngest influential voices in Indian politics. She won the Machhlishahr seat in Jaunpur district by defeating BJP’s BP Saroj by 35,850 votes, making her the second youngest Member of Parliament at the time.

Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a seasoned politician with experience as an MLA from Kerakat and MP from multiple constituencies including Saidpur and Ghazipur. His support for the relationship and the upcoming marriage reflects the closeness and unity within the family.

Despite their busy public lives, both Rinku and Priya have managed to keep their relationship grounded and private until now. The recent viral video has offered fans a rare, candid look at the emotional connect between the two.

With a wedding date now officially set, the countdown has begun for what promises to be one of the most talked-about weddings later this year—combining cricketing stardom with political pedigree in a truly unique union.

