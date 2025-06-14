Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > Sports > Sourav Ganguly On Jasprit Bumrah’s England Tour Workload: ‘Don’t Make Him Bowl More Than 12-13 Overs a Day’

Sourav Ganguly On Jasprit Bumrah’s England Tour Workload: ‘Don’t Make Him Bowl More Than 12-13 Overs a Day’

As India enters a transitional phase in Test cricket under Shubman Gill’s leadership, Sourav Ganguly has advised a cautious approach with Jasprit Bumrah during the England tour. Stressing the importance of preserving the fast bowler’s fitness, Ganguly suggested limiting him to 12-13 overs a day.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 14:54:07 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

India is preparing for a critical Test tour of England, stepping into a new era under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. With seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli absent, the spotlight shifts to a young team navigating the transition while aiming for consistency in the World Test Championship cycle.

Ganguly on Bumrah’s Workload in England

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has offered pointed advice on managing Jasprit Bumrah’s involvement during the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Speaking with Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, Ganguly emphasized the importance of restricting Bumrah’s workload. “You’ve got to look out for him and not make him bowl more than 12-13 overs a day. Use him as a wicket-taker, and that’s the key. That’s how Gill should use him,” he stated.

Ganguly stressed that the younger fast bowlers would need to shoulder the bulk of the effort. He said, “I believe four fast bowlers are important. Here, others will have to be the warhorses like Siraj, Arshdeep. Not sure about a Nitish or a Shardul Thakur. Maybe they can get some runs with the bat, but I think India need to back the seven batters and have specialist bowlers, because we need 20 wickets to win Test matches.”

Jasprit Bumrah’s Injury History a Concern

Bumrah’s return to Test cricket comes with its own set of limitations. India’s selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has already put in place a plan to manage his workload. He’s not expected to play in back-to-back matches.

The caution isn’t without reason. Bumrah suffered a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January. That injury forced him to miss several critical fixtures, including India’s triumphant Champions Trophy campaign.

His reappearance for the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2025 was closely monitored, and while he seemed to be in good rhythm, the medical team has flagged the need for a phased reintroduction to long-format cricket.

India to Rotate Bumrah During the Series

Ahead of the England series, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir revealed that they are still undecided about which Tests will feature Bumrah. This further points to the idea that India will use him tactically, preserving his energy for surfaces and match situations where he can make maximum impact.

Gill, in his first full Test captaincy stint, will need to manage not just Bumrah but an entire bowling unit that lacks the experience of prior tours. Players like Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh will be expected to step up and provide the control and breakthroughs India needs throughout the long series.

Test Squad Looks to Find the Right Balance

India’s squad for the England Tests features a mix of fresh faces and established performers. With seven specialist batters in the mix, the team seems to be leaning towards fielding five bowlers, which includes at least three pacers.

The squad reads: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

The composition reflects a strategy to blend stability with flexibility. Whether it’s spin options like Kuldeep or seamers like Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep, the squad appears tailored for English conditions.

As India prepares to begin a five-Test challenge in England, the spotlight will remain on how Bumrah is deployed, with an eye on both short-term gains and long-term fitness. Shubman Gill’s leadership will be tested, not only in strategy but in managing critical players like Bumrah through the rigors of a long series.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: ICC Rejects India’s Bid To Host WTC Final, Awards Rights To England Until 2031

Tags: england tourjasprit bumrahsourav ganguly
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Trump Says ‘We Have Total Control Of Iranian Skies’ As US Deploys Warplanes, Aircraft Carrier In Middle East
Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?