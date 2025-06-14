Sourav Ganguly On Jasprit Bumrah’s England Tour Workload: ‘Don’t Make Him Bowl More Than 12-13 Overs a Day’

India is preparing for a critical Test tour of England, stepping into a new era under the captaincy of Shubman Gill. With seasoned campaigners like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli absent, the spotlight shifts to a young team navigating the transition while aiming for consistency in the World Test Championship cycle.

Ganguly on Bumrah’s Workload in England

Former India captain and ex-BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has offered pointed advice on managing Jasprit Bumrah’s involvement during the upcoming five-match Test series against England.

Speaking with Boria Majumdar on Revsportz, Ganguly emphasized the importance of restricting Bumrah’s workload. “You’ve got to look out for him and not make him bowl more than 12-13 overs a day. Use him as a wicket-taker, and that’s the key. That’s how Gill should use him,” he stated.

Ganguly stressed that the younger fast bowlers would need to shoulder the bulk of the effort. He said, “I believe four fast bowlers are important. Here, others will have to be the warhorses like Siraj, Arshdeep. Not sure about a Nitish or a Shardul Thakur. Maybe they can get some runs with the bat, but I think India need to back the seven batters and have specialist bowlers, because we need 20 wickets to win Test matches.”

Jasprit Bumrah’s Injury History a Concern

Bumrah’s return to Test cricket comes with its own set of limitations. India’s selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, has already put in place a plan to manage his workload. He’s not expected to play in back-to-back matches.

The caution isn’t without reason. Bumrah suffered a stress reaction in his back during the fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January. That injury forced him to miss several critical fixtures, including India’s triumphant Champions Trophy campaign.

His reappearance for the Mumbai Indians during IPL 2025 was closely monitored, and while he seemed to be in good rhythm, the medical team has flagged the need for a phased reintroduction to long-format cricket.

India to Rotate Bumrah During the Series

Ahead of the England series, India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir revealed that they are still undecided about which Tests will feature Bumrah. This further points to the idea that India will use him tactically, preserving his energy for surfaces and match situations where he can make maximum impact.

Gill, in his first full Test captaincy stint, will need to manage not just Bumrah but an entire bowling unit that lacks the experience of prior tours. Players like Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh will be expected to step up and provide the control and breakthroughs India needs throughout the long series.

Test Squad Looks to Find the Right Balance

India’s squad for the England Tests features a mix of fresh faces and established performers. With seven specialist batters in the mix, the team seems to be leaning towards fielding five bowlers, which includes at least three pacers.

The squad reads: Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, and Kuldeep Yadav.

The composition reflects a strategy to blend stability with flexibility. Whether it’s spin options like Kuldeep or seamers like Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep, the squad appears tailored for English conditions.

As India prepares to begin a five-Test challenge in England, the spotlight will remain on how Bumrah is deployed, with an eye on both short-term gains and long-term fitness. Shubman Gill’s leadership will be tested, not only in strategy but in managing critical players like Bumrah through the rigors of a long series.

(With Inputs From ANI)

