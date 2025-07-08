LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump Aaustralia Bitchat Hyderabad family china brics donald trump
Home > Sports > Rishabh Pant Avoids Talking While Batting To Stay Focused, Reveals India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak

Rishabh Pant Avoids Talking While Batting To Stay Focused, Reveals India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak shared how Rishabh Pant stays focused while batting—by avoiding conversations during his innings. Despite his aggressive and unorthodox style, Pant's success in Test cricket comes from thoughtful planning and smart decision-making.

Rishabh Pant England Tour Batting
Rishabh Pant Avoids Talking While Batting to Stay Focused, Reveals India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 8, 2025 20:48:30 IST

India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak gave a sneak peek into the mindset and ideology that vice-captain Rishabh Pant adopts during his explosive endeavours with the bat on the field, which has allowed him to taste success in the Test format, despite playing differently from the usual norms of the format.

Rishabh Pant’s Aggressive Batting Style Brings Red-Ball Success

Pant has cracked the formula of success in the red-ball format, even after staying true to his belligerent approach and unorthodox strokeplay. Classified as a game-changer and swashbuckler, Pant has gone all guns blazing in the opening two Tests in India’s ongoing tour of England.

Despite carrying the added responsibility of serving as captain Shubman Gill’s deputy, Pant has tantalised England’s inexperienced pace attack, bereft of its famed speedsters James Anderson and Stuart Broad. With 342 runs in four innings at a stellar average of 85.50, Pant is the third-highest run-getter in the series.

India Batting Coach on Pant’s Thinking and Decision-Making

Kotak offered an insight into how Pant approaches the game. He revealed that the 27-year-old southpaw, whose approach isn’t random but involves thinking and decision-making that turn him into a player capable of breaking the opposition’s momentum.

“You are saying that about Rishabh now, every team will have some aggressive players who are very good at breaking the opposition’s momentum. So someone like Jaiswal who plays the way he plays, someone like reserve. But that does not mean that he doesn’t think,” Kotal told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday.

“He does think. He does make decisions. And when it goes wrong, it looks bad. But when it goes right, people are happy that, oh, what entertaining that was. So, I think any team would have a couple of players who are a little different in a batting lineup than others,” he added.

Pant’s Match-Winning Knocks and Key Performances

Pant fired twin centuries (134 and 118) in the series opener at Headingley and provided India a platform to fight for victory. His heroics went in vain after India failed to capitalise on the opportunities and surrendered a five-wicket defeat.

In the second Test, the fireworks from his bat in the first innings remained limited. However, in the second innings, he upped the ante and notched a quick-fire 65 from 58 deliveries to set the tempo in India’s favour. His efforts fuelled India to a series-levelling 336-run victory at Edgbaston.

Why Rishabh Pant Avoids Talking While Batting

Kotak disclosed that Pant talks a lot to him off the field about his game and other batters. He also revealed that Pant goes into a game with a plan, which has been evident in the way he switches from an aggressive to a defensive brand of cricket, depending on the situation.

“Rishabh actually talks a lot. Rishabh actually talks a lot about what he does, when he does, why he does to me, he has spoken. But he is someone who doesn’t like talking too much during his inning going on. Because he feels that it changes his mindset, and he makes the wrong decision. So that’s only when he is batting,” Kotak said.

“Apart from that, he talks about other batters also, about himself also. And he does make proper plans for what he wants to do because it’s not so easy to score a hundred or not so easy to be successful at this level without having any plan,” he concluded.

Pant will return to action for the third Test, which is set to be played at the ‘Home of Cricket’, Lord’s, on Thursday, where India and England will fight for a prized lead in the five-match series.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Every Bowler’s Fitness Issues Are Different: Indian Batting Coach On Workload Management

Tags: england tourrishabh pantteam india

More News

RCB Moves High Court Against CAT Blame Over IPL Victory Stampede
Is Kangana Ranaut Done With Politics? BJP MP Says It Isn’t Glamorous As People Come To Her With Broken Naali Issues: Never Thought Of Serving People
Virat Kohli Predicts Novak Djokovic’s 8th Wimbledon Win, Says ‘We Share A Strong Bond’
Rishabh Pant Avoids Talking While Batting To Stay Focused, Reveals India Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak
China Supplies Missile Systems to Iran in ‘Oil-for-Arms Deal’, Report Says | Find Details Here
Every Bowler’s Fitness Issues Are Different: Indian Batting Coach On Workload Management
What Is Shubman Gill’s Net Worth? BCCI Central Contract, IPL Salary, Match Fees & Endorsements
Sourav Ganguly’s 53rd Birthday: Indian Cricketers Share Heartfelt Wishes To ‘Dada’ Of Team India
Marathi Language Row: Permission Denied For Protest March As MNS Insisted On Particular Route, CM Devendra Fadnavis Says
Eshan Malinga Gets Sri Lanka T20I Call-Up for Bangladesh Series

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?