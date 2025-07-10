Rodrygo’s Preferred Transfer Is Made Public As Real Madrid And Arsenal Are Scheduled To Meet

Next week, Rodrygo will meet directly with Real Madrid. According to a recent rumor, the athlete will ultimately decide his future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid has chosen to set up a face-to-face meeting with Rodrygo, which might clarify the player’s future as early as next week. He goes on to say that Madrid will let the striker make the ultimate decision before to the 2025–2026 season, but won’t stop him from leaving the team.







Although Rodrygo’s departure is acceptable to Madrid, the 24-year-old is still entirely focused on gaining the confidence of new boss Xabi Alonso, according to Brazilian publication Ge Globo. Rodrygo was benched for the remainder of the competition, appearing as a substitute in just two games after starting the opening match of the Club World Cup, which also marked Alonso’s coaching debut.

With Los Blancos behind three goals at halftime in Wednesday’s semi-final loss to PSG, he was not deployed as a replacement. That made the Brazilian’s future even more uncertain. When asked why he didn’t deploy Rodrygo off the bench, Alonso responded to reporters, “The fact that he didn’t play again is a game-by-game decision.” “We needed another player the way things were going. We haven’t rotated much during this championship, so no choices on the future have been made. We’ll begin in a new setting.

Arsenal frontrunner to sign Rodrygo

Ge Globo goes on to say that Rodrygo will only think about leaving if Madrid decides to let him go. With a contract that expires in 2028, Rodrygo is still committed to giving Los Blancos his best effort in anticipation of the World Cup the following year. It seems improbable that he would relocate outside of Europe if he were to quit the club. According to reports, Arsenal is the front-runner to sign the winger, but Chelsea and PSG are also monitoring the player’s status in the Spanish city.

Everything depends on the player and the club meeting the following week. It’s clear from Alonso’s first six weeks on the job that the head coach doesn’t have high expectations for the former Santos star. Between now and the beginning of the following season, though, things might still alter.

