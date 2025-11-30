Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Era Far From Over, But Are They Still On Trial? What Awaits The Two Giants Of Indian Cricket

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have created a new milestone in Indian cricket. The two star cricketers have now played the most international matches together for India, breaking a long-standing record held by Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. The ongoing first ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi marks their 392nd international appearance together. Until now, Tendulkar and Dravid held the record with 391 matches. Sourav Ganguly and Dravid are third on the list with 369 games together.

Since Kohli made his international debut on August 18, 2008, he and Rohit have featured together in 60 Tests, 226 ODIs and 106 T20Is. Over these years, they have been part of some of India’s biggest cricketing achievements. The duo has lifted the ICC Champions Trophy twice, in 2013 and 2025, and were key members of India’s victorious 2024 T20 World Cup team.

But even as they break records, questions continue to surround their future. India currently has a rare opportunity to try different combinations at the top of the batting order, especially with injuries ruling out captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. This also gives India a chance to test its bench strength.

Rohit and Kohli retired from T20Is after winning the 2024 T20 World Cup, but their sudden exit from Test cricket earlier this year surprised many. After India’s poor performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the two stepped away from the longest format but chose to continue in ODIs.

There were doubts about whether the two would stay motivated in their late 30s while playing only one format. Before the Australia ODI series earlier this year, social media was full of speculation that both might retire from international cricket soon. But they proved their critics wrong.

Rohit, after focusing hard on fitness, ended up as India’s highest scorer in Australia, hit a century in the deciding match, and won Player of the Tournament. Kohli, despite starting the series with two ducks, responded with a steady half-century in the final ODI.

Their skill, experience and impact remain unmatched. However, with the 2027 World Cup approaching, every performance by the two legends will be watched closely.

