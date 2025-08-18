LIVE TV
Rohit Sharma's Intense Gym Session With Abhishek Nayar Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Australia ODI Series

Rohit Sharma's Intense Gym Session With Abhishek Nayar Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Australia ODI Series

The ODI skipper of India Rohit Sharma has already started intensive training sessions with the former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar before the Australia series that is set to begin on October 19.

Rohit Sharma's Intense Gym Session with Abhishek Nayar Sends Strong Message Ahead of Australia ODI Series (Image Credit - X)
Rohit Sharma's Intense Gym Session with Abhishek Nayar Sends Strong Message Ahead of Australia ODI Series (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last updated: January 7, 2026 15:35:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rohit Sharma’s Intense Gym Session With Abhishek Nayar Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Australia ODI Series

The ODI captain of India Rohit Sharma has started intense training as the much-hyped three-match series against Australia is set to begin on October 19. Although he has retired in Test cricket earlier this year, Rohit is still the mainstay of Indian one-day squad.

Rohit Sharma prepares with Nayar in gym

A new picture of Rohit being sweaty in the gym with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has gone viral. The fans perceived the session as a powerful message regarding his dedication and motivation to remain in shape to take up the challenge.

Rohit was last seen in national colours in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian team did not lose a single game and won the trophy by beating New Zealand, in the last game of the tournament in Dubai. Rohit was the captain and senior batter and his presence was instrumental in that winning campaign.

Champions Trophy triumph and IPL 2025 run

After the victory of the Champions Trophy, Rohit came back to franchise cricket with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2025. He started slowly but began to get in rhythm half way through the season collecting 418 runs in 15 innings. His revival put the MI campaign on track and once more displayed his value as a dependable top-order batsman.

It was at this IPL season when Rohit formally announced his Test retirement. Having already retired in T20Is, ODI is his sole international platform left and each match represents more to his fans.

Yograj Singh backs Rohit Sharma’s longevity

Recently, the former cricketer of India Yograj Singh spoke on the future of Rohit and he said that Rohit has many years to play at the top level provided he does not lose his fitness. He opined that class and hunger might take Rohit to well past his forties.

“The man about whom so many people speak rubbish, Rohit Sharma, I said that day that Rohit will be my man, the man, my man,” Yograj Singh said.

“The way he batted, his batting one side and the rest of the team’s batting on the other side. His innings on one side and the rest of the world on the other. That’s his class. You can say, ‘Rohit, aapki hume 5 saal aur zarurat hai yaar’ (Rohit, we need you for five more years, man) so please do more for your country, work on your fitness and everything. Put four men on him, make him run 10 kilometres every morning. He has the class to play till 45 years of age, if he wants.”

Fitness the key for Rohit Sharma’s ODI future

Yograj also emphasized that regular domestic cricket will be able to keep Rohit fit and prolong his career. He also lamented on those who doubted the life span of Rohit without having participated at a competitive level.

Rohit Sharma Training with Abhishek Nayar in Gym (image credit - X)
Rohit Sharma Training with Abhishek Nayar in Gym (image credit – X)
Rohit Sharma Training with Abhishek Nayar in Gym (image credit - X)

“I believe you should play domestic cricket; the more you play that, the fitter you’ll be. Who got the Man of the Match in the final? Rohit Sharma. So you should only talk about things that you know. If you want to talk about his game and fitness, do that only if you have played at some level. Do you feel ashamed for talking like this?” he added.

As Rohit trains with Abhishek Nayar, his fitness and preparation also shows his intentions to keep dominating the Indian ODI team. With the Australia series just round the corner, all the eyes will be focused on the skipper to see whether his hard work will pay off in the field.

First published on: Aug 18, 2025 9:31 PM IST
Rohit Sharma’s Intense Gym Session With Abhishek Nayar Sends Strong Message Ahead Of Australia ODI Series

QUICK LINKS