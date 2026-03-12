LIVE TV
RR IPL 2026 Schedule: Rajasthan Royals First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— RR vs CSK On THIS Date

Get the official Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Phase 1 schedule. Check out all match dates, venues, and timings, including the high-voltage RR vs CSK clash in Guwahati on March 30. Follow the 2008 Champions' in the 19th edition of the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Photo: ANI
Rajasthan Royals IPL 2026 Schedule: Full Fixtures, Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 12, 2026 10:00:47 IST

RR IPL 2026 Schedule: The inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), are back to claim the throne. As the BCCI officially unveils the first leg of the IPL 2026 schedule, the Pink City’s representatives are set to begin their campaign with a heavy emphasis on their “second home.” Due to the staggered release of the schedule—a strategy used to accommodate national logistics—fans now have clarity on the Royals’ first four high-stakes encounters.

The Headliner: RR vs CSK in Guwahati

The standout fixture of the first phase is undoubtedly the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mark your calendars for March 30, 2026 as Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja face their former sides. 

In a move to continue expanding the game’s footprint in Northeast India, RR will host the five-time champions at the ACA Stadium in Barsapara, Guwahati. This Monday night blockbuster is scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start. With the local favorite and newly appointed captain Riyan Parag leading the side, the atmosphere in Guwahati is expected to be electric as they face the yellow brigade.

RR First Phase Schedule: Full Fixture List

The Royals will play three of their first four matches in Guwahati, making it a crucial period for them to secure early points before heading into a more travel-heavy second phase.

Match No. Opponent Venue Date Time
Match 3 Chennai Super Kings Guwahati 30 March 2026 7:30 PM IST
Match 9 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 4 April 2026 7:30 PM IST
Match 13 Mumbai Indians Guwahati 7 April 2026 7:30 PM IST
Match 16 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati 10 April 2026 7:30 PM IST

Strategy and Key Takeaways

With three home games in Guwahati, RR has a massive opportunity to build early momentum. The pitch at Barsapara historically favors high-scoring games, which suits the Royals’ explosive top order. The only away game in this phase is a trip to Ahmedabad to face the Gujarat Titans on April 4. The Saturday night clash at the world’s largest cricket stadium will be the first major test of RR’s bowling depth on a different surface. Unlike some teams juggling afternoon and evening starts, all of RR’s first-phase matches are night games (7:30 PM IST). This consistency helps the players maintain a steady recovery and preparation routine.

The focus for the Royals this year is clear: capitalize on the home advantage early. With a balanced squad and the leadership of a “local boy” in the Northeast, RR looks ready to paint the 2026 season pink.

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 10:00 AM IST
