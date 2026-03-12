SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: The Orange Army is gearing up for another season of high-octane cricketing action as the BCCI officially unveils the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans have plenty to be excited about. From a blockbuster opening clash against a historic rival to the return of the “Orange Wave” at Uppal, the initial fixtures promise a grueling yet thrilling start for the 2016 champions.

The Blockbuster Opener: SRH vs RCB

Mark your calendars for March 28, 2026. In a decision that has sent social media into a frenzy, Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off their campaign in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Playing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, SRH will face the defending champions in their own backyard. This fixture has evolved into one of the league’s most anticipated rivalries, often producing high-scoring thrillers. For SRH, starting against the title holders in Bengaluru is the ultimate litmus test for their revamped squad. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

First Phase Analysis

The first phase of the 2026 season sees SRH playing primarily away from home. Out of their four matches, three will be contested on the road. After the opener in Bengaluru, the team travels to the iconic Eden Gardens to face the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The “Homecoming” for the Hyderabad faithful is scheduled for April 5, when SRH hosts the Lucknow Super Giants. Ths Sunday afternoon game is expected to see the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium turned into a sea of orange as fans welcome their heroes back to the Deccan.

IPL 2026- SRH First Phase Fixtures List

Date Match Venue Time (IST) March 28 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 7:30 PM April 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 7:30 PM April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 3:30 PM April 11 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Mullanpur 3:30 PM

What To Expect?

Facing RCB and KKR away in the first week is a massive challenge. If SRH can secure 2 points from these two away games, they will be in a commanding position. The first phase features two afternoon starts (3:30 PM). Historically, SRH has struggled in the heat of afternoon games, making the April 5th home game a tactical battle against the elements as much as the opponent. With a dense schedule in the first two weeks, expect the Sunrisers to rotate their pace battery to keep the bowlers fresh for the long season ahead.

Read More: ‘Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed