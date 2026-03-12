LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news donald trump assasination attempt Creek Harbor 172 million barrels February 28 Sehri timings Drone Strike latest india news Asaram instagram down Abu Dhabi news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

Check out the official SRH IPL 2026 Phase 1 schedule. Get full details on fixtures, match dates, venues, and timings, including the massive season opener: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs RCB on March 28. Stay updated with the Orange Army’s path to glory.

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures. Photo: ANI
SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures. Photo: ANI

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: March 12, 2026 09:01:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: The Orange Army is gearing up for another season of high-octane cricketing action as the BCCI officially unveils the first phase of the IPL 2026 schedule, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans have plenty to be excited about. From a blockbuster opening clash against a historic rival to the return of the “Orange Wave” at Uppal, the initial fixtures promise a grueling yet thrilling start for the 2016 champions.

The Blockbuster Opener: SRH vs RCB

Mark your calendars for March 28, 2026. In a decision that has sent social media into a frenzy, Sunrisers Hyderabad will kick off their campaign in the season opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Playing at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, SRH will face the defending champions in their own backyard. This fixture has evolved into one of the league’s most anticipated rivalries, often producing high-scoring thrillers. For SRH, starting against the title holders in Bengaluru is the ultimate litmus test for their revamped squad. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

You Might Be Interested In

First Phase Analysis

The first phase of the 2026 season sees SRH playing primarily away from home. Out of their four matches, three will be contested on the road. After the opener in Bengaluru, the team travels to the iconic Eden Gardens to face the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The “Homecoming” for the Hyderabad faithful is scheduled for April 5, when SRH hosts the Lucknow Super Giants. Ths Sunday afternoon game is expected to see the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium turned into a sea of orange as fans welcome their heroes back to the Deccan.

IPL 2026- SRH First Phase Fixtures List

Date Match Venue Time (IST)
March 28 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru 7:30 PM
April 2 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 7:30 PM
April 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Hyderabad 3:30 PM
April 11 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Mullanpur 3:30 PM

What To Expect?

Facing RCB and KKR away in the first week is a massive challenge. If SRH can secure 2 points from these two away games, they will be in a commanding position. The first phase features two afternoon starts (3:30 PM). Historically, SRH has struggled in the heat of afternoon games, making the April 5th home game a tactical battle against the elements as much as the opponent. With a dense schedule in the first two weeks, expect the Sunrisers to rotate their pace battery to keep the bowlers fresh for the long season ahead. 

Read More: Rahul vs Goenka’ IPL 2026 Battle! Delhi Capitals Star to Face Former LSG Boss — Full DC Schedule And Big Match Dates Revealed

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 9:01 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cricket newsIPL 2026IPL FixturesIPL Phase 1IPL ScheduleOrange ArmySRHSRH vs RCBSunrisers Hyderabad

RELATED News

Why Jitesh Sharma Didn’t Regret Missing India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad — Cricketer Shares Heartbreaking Story | Watch

Paris Saint-Germain vs Chelsea Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL Match on TV and Online In India?

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 Schedule: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s CSK Face RR in Opener; MS Dhoni Returns in Action on 30 March — RCB vs CSK Blockbuster on This Date

KKR IPL 2026 Schedule Revealed: Three-Time Champions Kolkata Knight Riders Face Mumbai Indians in Opener — Full Fixtures, Squad And Venues

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings Schedule Out — PBKS Face Gujarat Titans in Opener; Full Fixtures, Squad, Venues Revealed

LATEST NEWS

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

Iran-Linked Hackers Hit US Medical Giant Stryker: Handala Claims 50TB Massive Cyberattack, Calls It ‘New Chapter in Cyber Warfare’

India Among 16 Trading Partners In New US Trade Investigation, Donald Trump Orders ‘Section 301’ Probe – New Tariffs On Indian Goods Coming Next?

What Is Wilson’s Disease? Rare Disorder That Killed Maya Kibbel, Sister Of Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas

Who is Kamal Singh Jamwal? Gunman Who Fired At Farooq Abdullah At Point-Blank Range In Jammu Wedding, Reveals Why He Planned Assassination For 20 Years

Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

US Set To Release 172 Million Barrels Of Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve To Reduce Soaring Prices Amid Iran War

‘We Won In The First Hour, But Won’t Leave Early’: Donald Trump Claims Victory In Iran War, Vows To ‘Finish The Job’

Massive Fire Erupts At Fish Market Near Delhi’s Uttam Nagar; Firefighting Operation Underway, Video Shows Thick Smoke And Flames | WATCH

Ramadan 2026: Sehri Time Today On March 12 – Check City-Wise Timings In Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, And Major Cities

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date
SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date
SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date
SRH IPL 2026 Schedule: Sunrisers Hyderabad First Phase Fixtures, Dates, Venues— SRH vs RCB On THIS Date

QUICK LINKS