It’s Official! Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun’s Engagement to Saaniya, Says ‘We’re All Excited’

Cricket star Sachin Tendulkar has come out clean on his son Arjun Tendulkar engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, quashing the speculations that had been rife about the couple in recent weeks.

This was confirmed following several days of speculations on social media where fans and media houses were talking about the personal achievement of the young cricketer without any formal statement by any of the families.

Sachin Tendulkar on Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement

Sachin got informal but emotional when he announced the news. During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on social media, a fan posed the question, “Did Arjun really get engaged?”

The Master Blaster replied, “Yes he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

This short reply was the first one when Sachin Tendulkar admitted publicly the relationship, and all gossips were over. His words sounded mixed emotions of joy and pride as the family awaits the next step in the journey of Arjun.

A Private Ceremony and Family Celebration

Before this official betrothal there had been unofficial talk of a secret betrothal. The wedding was a family event with the attendance of close relatives and friends of Tendulkar and Chandhok families only.

The information spread like a bush fire over the social media despite the secrecy involved. Pictures and unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds but when Sachin himself confirmed, the development took on some authenticity. The news was received very warmly by fans who sent the two lovebirds good wishes.

Who Is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok is a Mumbai based established business family. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai who is a major figure in the hospitality and food sector of India.

Her family owns some of the biggest ventures such as the InterContinental Hotel and Brooklyn Creamery, which has made them very well known names in the Indian business circles. By this association, the Tendulkars and Chandhoks form a union of two strong families.

The news has not only been a delight to those that have an interest in cricket but also business and society sections. It is considered a high-profile union, a union of sport and business.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Career So Far

Arjun Tendulkar is building his career in the professional cricket world, and the personal one is on the front-pages. The left arm pacer is playing in the Goa domestic arena and is also practicing on his bowling and batting.

In First-Class Cricket he has played 17 matches and taken 37 wickets and scored 532 runs. His performances show that he can become a all rounder with contributions in both spheres.

Arjun has also left an impression in short format. The player has already captured 27 wickets in 24 T20 matches and in List A, he has played 18 matches and captured 25 wickets.

His IPL debut was in 2023 with the Mumbai Indians in which he played 4 matches and picked up 3 wickets. The following season he played one game and could not play again.

But Arjun Tendulkar is a young cricketer who is yet to make a mark in Competitive Cricket. With his personal life now sealed thanks to his new engagement, it is thought that fans can expect him to be able to focus more on his career in the sports world.

