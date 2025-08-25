LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > It’s Official! Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun’s Engagement to Saaniya, Says ‘We’re All Excited’

It’s Official! Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun’s Engagement to Saaniya, Says ‘We’re All Excited’

Sachin Tendulkar has finally made it official that his son Arjun Tendulkar is engaged to Saaniya Chandhok, who is the grand-daughter of businessman Ravi Ghai.

It's Official! Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun's Engagement to Saaniya, Says 'We're All Excited' (Image Credit - Reddit\BCCI)
It's Official! Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun's Engagement to Saaniya, Says 'We're All Excited' (Image Credit - Reddit\BCCI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 25, 2025 23:41:33 IST

Cricket star Sachin Tendulkar has come out clean on his son Arjun Tendulkar engagement to Saaniya Chandhok, quashing the speculations that had been rife about the couple in recent weeks.

This was confirmed following several days of speculations on social media where fans and media houses were talking about the personal achievement of the young cricketer without any formal statement by any of the families.

Sachin Tendulkar on Arjun Tendulkar’s Engagement

Sachin got informal but emotional when he announced the news. During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on social media, a fan posed the question, “Did Arjun really get engaged?”

The Master Blaster replied, “Yes he did and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life.”

This short reply was the first one when Sachin Tendulkar admitted publicly the relationship, and all gossips were over. His words sounded mixed emotions of joy and pride as the family awaits the next step in the journey of Arjun.

A Private Ceremony and Family Celebration

Before this official betrothal there had been unofficial talk of a secret betrothal. The wedding was a family event with the attendance of close relatives and friends of Tendulkar and Chandhok families only.

The information spread like a bush fire over the social media despite the secrecy involved. Pictures and unconfirmed reports were doing the rounds but when Sachin himself confirmed, the development took on some authenticity. The news was received very warmly by fans who sent the two lovebirds good wishes.

Who Is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok is a Mumbai based established business family. She is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai who is a major figure in the hospitality and food sector of India.

Her family owns some of the biggest ventures such as the InterContinental Hotel and Brooklyn Creamery, which has made them very well known names in the Indian business circles. By this association, the Tendulkars and Chandhoks form a union of two strong families.

The news has not only been a delight to those that have an interest in cricket but also business and society sections. It is considered a high-profile union, a union of sport and business.

Arjun Tendulkar’s Cricket Career So Far

Arjun Tendulkar is building his career in the professional cricket world, and the personal one is on the front-pages. The left arm pacer is playing in the Goa domestic arena and is also practicing on his bowling and batting.

In First-Class Cricket he has played 17 matches and taken 37 wickets and scored 532 runs. His performances show that he can become a all rounder with contributions in both spheres.

Arjun has also left an impression in short format. The player has already captured 27 wickets in 24 T20 matches and in List A, he has played 18 matches and captured 25 wickets.

His IPL debut was in 2023 with the Mumbai Indians in which he played 4 matches and picked up 3 wickets. The following season he played one game and could not play again.

But Arjun Tendulkar is a young cricketer who is yet to make a mark in Competitive Cricket. With his personal life now sealed thanks to his new engagement, it is thought that fans can expect him to be able to focus more on his career in the sports world.

ALSO READ: Cheteshwar Pujara Leaves Stage, Iceland Cricket Leaves Taste Of Controversy

Tags: Arjun TendulkarSaaniya Chandhoksachin tendulkar

RELATED News

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
Chess: Goa Declared The Official Host For The FIDE World Cup 2025
Charles Leclerc Backs Lewis Hamilton Amid Ferrari Struggles: ‘Too Early to Judge’
Jack Draper Advances at U.S. Open As Coleman Wong Makes History for Hong Kong
Venus Williams’ US Open Comeback Ends In Hard-Fought Loss To Karolína Muchová

LATEST NEWS

Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Shatter Guinness World Record On Same Day As Jaw-Dropping Engagement Announcement
Priyanka joins Rahul’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar’s Supaul, targets BJP over ‘vote theft’
Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
It’s Official! Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun’s Engagement to Saaniya, Says ‘We’re All Excited’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

It’s Official! Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun’s Engagement to Saaniya, Says ‘We’re All Excited’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

It’s Official! Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun’s Engagement to Saaniya, Says ‘We’re All Excited’
It’s Official! Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun’s Engagement to Saaniya, Says ‘We’re All Excited’
It’s Official! Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun’s Engagement to Saaniya, Says ‘We’re All Excited’
It’s Official! Sachin Tendulkar Confirms Arjun’s Engagement to Saaniya, Says ‘We’re All Excited’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?