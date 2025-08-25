Cheteshwar Pujara Leaves Stage, Iceland Cricket Leaves Taste Of Controversy

On August 24, 2025, veteran Indian Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara announced his retirement in all forms of Cricket bringing an end to a prestigious 103 game Test. Touching on his farewell content, he stated that he was proud of having played the game in the Indian jersey with the apposite words, all good things must come to an end, followed by a heartfelt thank you to fans, teammates and the fraternity of the game.

Legends praised Cheteshwar Pujara

The news resulted in legends and fans paying tribute. Legendary Sachin Tendulkar praised Pujara and his unfading devotion, Sunil Gavaskar also hailed the selflessness of Pujara terming his retirement as a sign of being above the nation. He was hailed as a contemporary of yesteryear Test match warrior across social media with many congratulating him on his perseverance and old school technique.

Iceland Cricket’s post

Not all of the responses were pious though. Iceland Cricket, which has quippy social media input, posted ‘We will not comment on the retirement of Cheteshwar Pujara, because we thought he already was’. Fans declared it, disrespect and unsavoury, saying that humour should never be offered at the expense of a cricketer of Pujara calibre.

We are not going to comment on Cheteshwar Pujara’s decision to retire from Test cricket, because we thought he already was. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) August 24, 2025

The difference in the responses highlighted the eminent legacy of Pujara. His retirement is larger than a personal farewell, it is an end of an era to Indian Test cricket. A defensive batsman, a long inning player and a batsman with no temperament, Pujara has scored 7,195 Test runs with 19 centuries and played a leading role in helping India win historic Test series in Australia. As he walks out of the field, a lot would want him to leave some mark in the game, whether through commentary or mentoring etc.

