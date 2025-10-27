San Diego FC makes early scoring stick in Game One win over Timbers

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 14:49:25 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM GAME ONE OF THE MLS PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE SERIES BETWEEN SAN DIEGO FC AND PORTLAND TIMBERS AT SNAPDRAGON STADIUM RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 26, 2025) (SOCCER UNITED MARKETING – See restrictions) SAN DIEGO FC (BLUE JERSEY) 2 – 1 PORTLAND TIMBERS (WHITE JERSEY) 1. KICKOFF FIRST HALF 2. SAN DIEGO FC’S AMAHL PELLEGRINO EXECUTES A CORNER FROM THE LEFT  3. SAN DIEGO’S IAN PILCHER'S HEADER FROM THE CENTER OF THE BOX IS SAVED BY PORTLAND TIMBERS’ GOALKEEPER JAMES PANTEMIS 4. SLOW-MOTION REPLAY OF THE SAVE BY PANTEMIS 5. SAN DIEGO’S  LUCA BOMBINO'S RIGHT FOOTED SHOT FROM THE CENTER OF THE BOX  IS SAVED BY  PANTEMIS 6. PANTEMIS WITH THE BALL 7. SAN DIEGO’S ANDERS DREYER READY TO EXECUTE A CORNER FROM THE LEFT  / PANTEMIS 8. SAN DIEGO’S MANU DUAH'S RIGHT FOOTED SHOT IS BLOCKED BY ANTONY ALVES SANTOS / ONNI VALAKARI SCORES FROM THE REBOUND WITH LEFT FOOTED SHOT TO PUT SAN DIEGO FC 1-0 UP  IN THE 23RD MINUTE  9. VALAKKARI CELEBRATING WITH TEAMMATES / CROWD CHEERING 10. REPLAY  11. SAN DIEGO’S AMAHL PELLEGRINO SLOTS IT IN BUT GOAL DISALLOWED DUE TO OFFSIDE 12. REPLAY OF ANDERS DREYER CAUGHT OFFSIDE 13. ANDERS DREYER SCORES WITH A HEADER FROM THE CENTER OF THE BOX TO MAKE IT 2-0 FOR SAN DIEGO IN THE 30TH MINUTE 14. REPLAY  15. KRISTOFFER VELDE PULLS ONE BACK FOR PORTLAND TIMBERS WITH A RIGHT FOOTED SHOT FROM THE CENTER OF THE BOX IN THE 36TH MINUTE 16. REPLAY SECOND HALF 17. ONNI VALAKARI'S LEFT FOOTED SHOT GOES OVER TO THE RIGHT 18. VALAKARI REACTS LYING FLAT ON THE PITCH / PANTEMIS WITH THE BALL 19. SAN DIEGO’S COREY BAIRD'S RIGHT FOOTED SHOT IS SAVED BY PANTEMIS. 20. COREY BAIRD REACTS 21. PORTLAND TIMBERS’ ANTONY ALVES SANTOS' RIGHT FOOTED SHOT MISSES TO THE LEFT / ANTONY ALVES SANTOS REACTS 22. PORTLAND’S KAMAL MILLER'S HEADER GOES OVER / MILLER REACTS 23. PORTLAND’S JIMER FORY IS SHOWN THE YELLOW CARD BY REFEREE 24. JIMER FORY IS SHOWN THE SECOND YELLOW AND REFEREE PULLS OUT THE RED CARD   25. FINAL WHISTLE 26. SAN DIEGO MANAGER MIKEY VARAS CELEBRATING STORY: Onni Valakari and Anders Dreyer scored first-half goals and top-seeded San Diego FC recorded a 2-1 victory over the visiting Portland Timbers to win the opening match of the Round One of the MLS playoffs' first-round series on Sunday (October 26) night. CJ dos Santos made two saves as expansion San Diego FC prevailed in their initial playoff match. Kristoffer Velde scored a first-half goal for the Timbers, who had their second-half momentum halted after Jimer Fory's red card in the 66th minute left them a man short for the rest of the match. The second match in the best-of-three series is Saturday night in Portland. San Diego FC star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano didn't dress for the match in the wake of a heated locker room altercation earlier this month. Lozano hasn't appeared in a game since the October 4 incident against the Houston Dynamo when he angrily reacted after being informed he was being pulled from the game. James Pantemis stood out with six saves for the Timbers. San Diego tallied twice in the first half before Portland answered with one of its own. San Diego struck in the 23rd minute. Manu Duah ripped a right-footer from outside the box that smacked off the right goal post with Pantemis stationed at the center of the net. The ball bounced directly to Valakari, who easily knocked the left-footed rebound shot past Pantemis and into the net. Seven minutes later, San Diego scored again when Luca Bombino sent a cross toward Dreyer, who knocked a header into the net to make it 2-0. The goal was Dreyer's 20th of the season, counting the regular season. Portland got on the board in the 36th minute as Antony fed the ball to Velde, who creased space and sent a right-footed shot into the left corner of the net. That was the Timbers' first goal of the season against San Diego. Portland was scoreless in one loss and one draw in the regular season. The Timbers had two big chances to tie the score in a three-minute span of the second half. First, Antony was wide open on the right and sent a right-footed shot just wide of the net in the 61st minute. Two minutes later, Kamal Miller sent a close-range header just over the crossbar. But Fory received yellow cards for fouls in back-to-back minutes and the automatic upgrade to red left the Timbers short-handed. San Diego outshot Portland 14-5, including an 8-3 edge in shots on target. San Diego also had a 7-0 advantage in corner kicks. (Production: Bhagya Ayyavoo)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 2:49 PM IST
