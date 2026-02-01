LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan? Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Silence on India's Playing XI Call For T20 World Cup 2026

Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan? Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Silence on India’s Playing XI Call For T20 World Cup 2026

Sunil Gavaskar believes that Sanju Samson is unlikely to be part of India’s playing XI for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. His comments came after India’s recent 4–1 T20I series win over New Zealand, where Ishan Kishan impressed him.

Sanju Samson Ishan kishan (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 1, 2026 14:23:47 IST

Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan? Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Silence on India’s Playing XI Call For T20 World Cup 2026

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar believes that Sanju Samson is unlikely to be part of India’s playing XI for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. His comments came after India’s recent 4–1 T20I series win over New Zealand, where Ishan Kishan impressed with the bat and strengthened his case for selection.

During the final match of the series in Trivandrum, Gavaskar openly shared his thoughts on India’s World Cup plans. He said that the selectors gave Sanju Samson enough chances, but his poor form has worked against him. Samson scored only 46 runs in five matches, with his highest score being 24. According to Gavaskar, this lack of runs has affected Samson’s confidence, which is a big concern in a major tournament like the World Cup.

In contrast, Ishan Kishan made a strong statement with his performances. He scored his maiden T20I century against New Zealand, smashing 103 runs and helping India post a huge total of 271 for 5. This innings played a key role in settling the debate over who should open the batting for India. Kishan ended the series with 215 runs, including a century and a half-century, making him one of India’s best performers. Gavaskar also pointed out that Tilak Varma’s expected return has further reduced Samson’s chances. Tilak is seen as a reliable middle-order batter, and if he is fully fit, Gavaskar does not see Samson making the playing XI for India’s opening World Cup match against the USA on February 7. He explained that while Samson is a talented player, form matters more than ability in a high-pressure tournament.

Another important sign was seen in the final match, where Kishan also took on wicketkeeping duties instead of Samson. In a World Cup year, such decisions often indicate the team management’s clear thinking rather than experimentation.Tilak Varma’s return gives India more balance in the batting lineup, allowing the team to back Kishan as an opener without weakening the middle order. Kishan’s aggressive approach at the top is exactly what India wants in T20 cricket, especially in global tournaments.While Kishan’s place in the team now looks secure, Samson’s international future once again seems uncertain. Despite his talent, inconsistent performances have hurt his chances. Gavaskar’s comments, along with Kishan’s form, strongly suggest that India’s playing XI for the T20 World Cup is almost finalized.

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 2:23 PM IST
Tags: ind v nzishan kishansanju samsonSunil Gavaskart20 world cuptilak-varma

Sanju Samson vs Ishan Kishan? Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Silence on India’s Playing XI Call For T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS