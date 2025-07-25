Home > Sports > Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Make Historic Semifinal Run in China Open

India’s top men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, made history by reaching the China Open 2025 semifinals—the first Indian team to do so. They defeated Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in straight sets, 21-18, 21-14, showcasing skill and composure on the big stage.

China Open (Image Credit - X)
China Open (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 25, 2025 21:15:07 IST

On Friday, July 25, India’s premier men’s doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, created history by becoming the first Indian duo to reach the semifinals of the prestigious China Open. Showing great composure and confidence, they defeated Malaysia’s Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi in straight sets, 21-18, 21-14, to secure their place among the tournament’s final four.

Historic Semifinal for Satwik-Chirag

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s win marks a major milestone for Indian badminton. Their seamless coordination and aggressive play overwhelmed their Malaysian opponents. The pair maintained excellent court coverage and delivered powerful smashes and precise net play, showcasing their growth as a top-tier men’s doubles team. This achievement cements their place among the sport’s elite and inspires future Indian doubles pairs.

Climbing the World Rankings

This victory propels Satwik and Chirag back into the world’s top ten rankings, highlighting their consistent performance on the international circuit. Their rise has been marked by dedication and tactical brilliance, making them one of the most formidable duos globally. Fans and experts alike now view them as genuine contenders for major titles in the upcoming season.

Unnati Hooda’s Stunning Upset Over Sindhu

In another highlight for India, teenage sensation Unnati Hooda stunned two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu in a thrilling Round of 16 encounter. Hooda, only 17, showcased remarkable composure and resilience in a closely fought match, winning 21-16, 19-21, 21-13. Her victory signals the arrival of a new star in Indian badminton and promises an exciting future for the sport.

With historic milestones and breakthrough performances, India’s badminton contingent is making a strong statement at the China Open 2025, setting the stage for an exciting tournament ahead.

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi, Returns, Rizwan Leads: Pakistan Announces Squads for West Indies Tour

