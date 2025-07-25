Shaheen Afridi, Returns, Rizwan Leads: Pakistan Announces Squads for West Indies Tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled its squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of the West Indies, featuring three T20Is in Florida from July 31 to August 3, followed by a three-match ODI series in Trinidad. The selections reflect a blend of youth and experience, with key returns and notable omissions.

Pace Trio Returns to Power Up T20I Squad

Pakistan’s T20I bowling attack gets a major boost with the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali, all of whom were absent from the recent series against Bangladesh. Agha Salman will lead a refreshed squad that also features rising stars like Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, and Sahibzada Farhan, blending experience with youthful energy.

Muhammad Rizwan Continues as ODI Captain; Babar Back in 50-Over Fold

Muhammad Rizwan retains leadership of the ODI squad, where he would be joined by Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, and Naseem Shah. While Babar remains out of the T20 picture, his inclusion in the ODI setup signals his ongoing importance in the 50-over format.

Shaheen, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, and others have been selected in both squads, underlining the management’s desire for consistency across formats.

Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza Miss Out Despite Recent Form

Despite solid performances against Bangladesh, Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza were not included in the T20I squad. The decision hints at a preference for experience in overseas conditions, especially on a challenging West Indies tour.

With balanced squads named, Pakistan aims to build momentum ahead of future ICC events.

Pakistan

T20 squad: Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Nawaz, Sahabzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqim.

ODI squad: Muhammad Rizwan (capt), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Haris, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqim.

