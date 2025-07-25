Home > Sports > Shaheen Afridi, Returns, Rizwan Leads: Pakistan Announces Squads for West Indies Tour

Shaheen Afridi, Returns, Rizwan Leads: Pakistan Announces Squads for West Indies Tour

Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali return to Pakistan’s T20I squad for the West Indies tour, while Rizwan remains ODI captain. Babar Azam is included only in ODIs. Rising talents like Saim Ayub join the mix. Salman Mirza and Ahmed Daniyal miss out despite strong recent performances.

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Image Credit - X)
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 25, 2025 20:50:02 IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled its squads for the upcoming white-ball tour of the West Indies, featuring three T20Is in Florida from July 31 to August 3, followed by a three-match ODI series in Trinidad. The selections reflect a blend of youth and experience, with key returns and notable omissions.

Pace Trio Returns to Power Up T20I Squad

Pakistan’s T20I bowling attack gets a major boost with the return of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Hasan Ali, all of whom were absent from the recent series against Bangladesh. Agha Salman will lead a refreshed squad that also features rising stars like Hasan Nawaz, Saim Ayub, and Sahibzada Farhan, blending experience with youthful energy.

Muhammad Rizwan Continues as ODI Captain; Babar Back in 50-Over Fold

Muhammad Rizwan retains leadership of the ODI squad, where he would be joined by Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, and Naseem Shah. While Babar remains out of the T20 picture, his inclusion in the ODI setup signals his ongoing importance in the 50-over format.

Shaheen, Hasan Ali, Saim Ayub, and others have been selected in both squads, underlining the management’s desire for consistency across formats.

Ahmed Daniyal, Salman Mirza Miss Out Despite Recent Form

Despite solid performances against Bangladesh, Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza were not included in the T20I squad. The decision hints at a preference for experience in overseas conditions, especially on a challenging West Indies tour.

With balanced squads named, Pakistan aims to build momentum ahead of future ICC events.

Pakistan 

T20 squad: Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Haris, Muhammad Nawaz, Sahabzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqim.

ODI squad: Muhammad Rizwan (capt), Babar Azam, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Muhammad Haris, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Muqim.

Also Read: Patson Daka’s Double, El Khannouss Omission Spark Talking Points in Leicester’s Pre-Season Win

Tags: pakistan

RELATED News

Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Make Historic Semifinal Run in China Open
Patson Daka’s Double, El Khannouss Omission Spark Talking Points in Leicester’s Pre-Season Win
Veda Krishnamurthy Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket After 11-Year International Career
Joe Root Surpasses Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis, Closes in on Sachin Tendulkar’s Test Legacy

LATEST NEWS

‘This Is More Than A Personal Setback, It Is A Collective Crisis Of Faith’: How First-Generation Lawyers Reacted To Impeachment Process Against Justice Varma
Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS Of ‘Divide And Rule’, Demands Welfare Push For OBCs
Over 100 Pilots Took Sick Leave In Single Day After Deadly AI-171 Crash
Why Is Pedro Pascal Being Dubbed ‘Creepy?’ Internet Daddy Faces Heat For Inappropriately Touching Vanessa Kirby
“If You Can Build AI In India, You Can Do It Anywhere”: MeitY Secretary On Global Impact
Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Near UNLV Campus Sends Smoke Across City Sky | What To Know
India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?
Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof
Another Twist Unfolding? Lawyer Claims Donald Trump Sent Letter To Jefferey Epstein
Sellowrap IPO Heats Up Early On Day1: Retail Quota Almost Full, But What’s Driving the Demand?
Shaheen Afridi, Returns, Rizwan Leads: Pakistan Announces Squads for West Indies Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shaheen Afridi, Returns, Rizwan Leads: Pakistan Announces Squads for West Indies Tour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shaheen Afridi, Returns, Rizwan Leads: Pakistan Announces Squads for West Indies Tour
Shaheen Afridi, Returns, Rizwan Leads: Pakistan Announces Squads for West Indies Tour
Shaheen Afridi, Returns, Rizwan Leads: Pakistan Announces Squads for West Indies Tour
Shaheen Afridi, Returns, Rizwan Leads: Pakistan Announces Squads for West Indies Tour

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?