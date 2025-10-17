LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Scherzer leads Blue Jays to 8-2 win, ties series 2-2

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 17, 2025 12:31:28 IST

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM SEATTLE MARINERS V TORONTO BLUE JAYS MLB GAME RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 16, 2025) (MLB – See restrictions) GAME FOUR OF THE MLB AMERICAN LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES BETWEEN THE SEATTLE MARINERS AND THE TORONTO BLUE JAYS BOTTOM 1ST  1. MAX SCHERZER STRIKES OUT JORGE POLANCO  BOTTOM 2ND 2. JOSH NAYLOR HITS A SOLO HOME RUN AND GIVES MARINERS 1-0 LEAD / NAYLOR RUNNING 3. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF NAYLOR'S HOME RUN / CROWD CHEERING/ NAYLOR CELEBRATING WITH TRIDENT TOP 3RD  4. ANDRES GIMENEZ HITS A TWO-RUN HOME RUN AND PUTS BLUE JAYS AHEAD 2-1/ GIMENEZ RUNNING AND CELEBRATING/ BLUE JAYS' PLAYERS CHEERING/ GIMENEZ CELEBRATING  5. REPLAY OF GIMENEZ'S HOME RUN/ GIMENEZ CELEBRATING  6. DAULTON VARSHO DRIVES IN NATHAN LUKES WITH A BASES-LOADED WALK AND EXTENDS BLUE JAYS' LEAD TO 3-1/ VARSHO RUNNING/ MARINERS' RELIEVER GABE SPEIER CLOSE-UP  BOTTOM 3RD  7. SCHERZER PICKS OFF LEO RIVAS AT FIRST BASE/ VLADIMIR GUERRERO CLOSE-UP 8. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF RIVAS REACHING AT FIRST BASE   9. UMPIRE CONFIRMS RUNNER IS OUT AFTER REVIEW  TOP 4TH  10. GEORGE SPRINGER HITS AN RBI DOUBLE TO EXTEND BLUE JAYS' LEAD TO 4-1/ BLUE JAYS' PLAYERS CHEERING 11. SPRINGER SCORES ON A WILD PITCH AND GIVES BLUE JAYS 5-1 LEAD  BOTTOM 4TH  12. SCHERZER STRIKES OUT JULIO RODRIGUEZ/ RODRIGUEZ CLOSE-UP/ SCHERZER CLOSE-UP  13. SCHERZER STRIKES OUT EUGENIO SUAREZ/ VARIOUS OF SCHERZER'S CLOSE-UP  14. SCHERZER TALKING TO BLUE JAYS MANAGER JOHN SCHNEIDER TO STAY IN THE GAME / SLOW MOTION REPLAY OF SCHERZER TALKING TO SCHNEIDER / SCHNEIDER WALKING BACK  BOTTOM 5TH  15. SCHERZER STRIKES OUT RANDY AROZARENA/ SCHERZER CELEBRATING AND WALKING BACK  BOTTOM 6TH  16. EUGENIO SUAREZ CLOSE-UP/ SUAREZ HITS AN RBI SINGLE AND CUTS MARINERS' DEFICIT TO 2-5 17. REPLAY OF SUAREZ'S RBI SINGLE  TOP 7TH  18. GUERRERO HITS A HOME RUN AND GIVES BLUE JAYS 6-2 LEAD/ GUERRERO CELEBRATING 19. VARIOUS REPLAYS OF GUERRERO'S HOME RUN  TOP 8TH  20. GIMENEZ HITS A TWO-RUN SINGLE AND GIVES BLUE JAYS 8-2 LEAD/ GIMENEZ CLOSE-UP/ JOHN SCHNEIDER CLAPPING  BOTTOM 9TH  21. SERANTHONY DOMINGUEZ STRIKES OUT CANZONE/ DOMINGUEZ  CLOSE-UP/ GIMENEZ CLAPPING/ GUERRERO CLOSE-UP  22. VARIOUS OF BLUE JAYS' PLAYERS CELEBRATING 8-2 WIN   STORY: Max Scherzer pitched 5 2/3 innings for his first postseason win since 2019 as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Seattle Mariners 8-2 on Thursday (October 16), levelling the American League Championship Series at 2-2. Andres Gimenez and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered for the second consecutive game, while Gimenez drove in four runs as Toronto secured its second straight road win after dropping the first two games at home. Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Ernie Clement, and Gimenez each contributed two hits to the Blue Jays' total of 11. Scherzer (1-0), making his first appearance since September 24 due to a neck injury, allowed two runs on three hits, walked four, and struck out five in the 500th start of his career. Luis Castillo (1-1) lasted just 2 1/3 innings for Seattle, yielding three runs on five hits and a walk. The Blue Jays took control after falling behind early, responding to Josh Naylor's leadoff homer in the second inning with a three-run third. Gimenez's two-run homer and Daulton Varsho's bases-loaded walk off reliever Gabe Speier put Toronto ahead 3-1. The Blue Jays added two more runs in the fourth, including George Springer's RBI double and a wild pitch. Seattle managed a run in the sixth, but Guerrero's solo home run in the seventh and Gimenez's two-run single in the eighth solidified Toronto's victory. The Mariners finished with five hits, including Naylor's homer and a run-scoring single from Eugenio Suarez. Game five of the best-of-seven series is scheduled for Friday in Seattle. (Production: Suramya Kaushik) More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 12:31 PM IST
