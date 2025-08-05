The Kingslayer’s Big Lie: Seth Rollins Breaks Silence on Faking Knee Injury on WWE Raw

Seth Rollins had one goal in mind, finding the perfect opportunity to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. To make that happen, he knew he needed a smart plan that no one would see coming.

Seth Rollins fooled the WWE Universe with a fake knee injury

On Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn, the new World Heavyweight Champion explained why he faked a knee injury during Saturday Night’s Main Event three weeks ago. Rollins said he kept the truth hidden from nearly everyone.

Only two people knew what was really going on—his wife Becky Lynch and his trusted ally Paul Heyman. Rollins didn’t even tell the WWE medical team, keeping the deception tightly under wraps.

Rollins revealed that the main idea behind the fake injury was to make his rivals drop their guard. Once they believed he was hurt, he would have the opening he needed. That’s exactly what happened when he attacked CM Punk and took the title right after Punk had beaten Gunther.

Seth Rollins’ plan leads to chaos on WWE Raw

LA Knight, who wasn’t even at SummerSlam, showed up in Brooklyn because he wasn’t about to stay quiet. Knight reminded everyone that he was the last person to defeat Rollins and demanded a title shot on Raw.

At first, Rollins refused. But Raw General Manager Adam Pearce stepped in and made the match official. He also banned Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed from interfering at ringside as a way to punish Rollins for lying to WWE staff.

Although the character Rollins claimed only two people knew the truth, in reality, very few backstage insiders were in on it either. WWE made sure to keep the storyline a secret from nearly everyone.

Seth Rollins kept the act going for weeks, even off TV

Even when guest hosting on the Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins stayed committed to the lie. He appeared with crutches and acted like the injury was legit. On Monday afternoon, he returned to the show and opened up about how far he went to keep the story believable.

“I went to the gym, I took my daughter to the beach for ice cream, I dropped her off at the pre-school, I went for a nice steak dinner with my wife, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford with the crutches. I did it all on crutches. It was excruciating. The crutches alone were painful. I thought I was going to get a shoulder injury, a real one, get surgery and go to Birmingham legit.”

Rollins admitted that even his family had to go along with the lie. Becky Lynch helped him keep the secret but wasn’t thrilled about it.

“My wife is an unwilling participant in this ruse. She was very upset at me for making me lie to all of her friends and family for the better part of three weeks. She was very upset. I said, ‘Honey, just trust me, the payoff will be great.’ My daughter thought it was a game. She thought it was a fun little game.”

Seth Rollins’ daughter nearly exposes his WWE plan

Interestingly, Rollins shared that his daughter Roux nearly blew his cover. She told her preschool teacher everything, but luckily, the secret stayed safe and never left the classroom.

With the truth now out in the open, fans and superstars alike are reacting to the deception. Rollins may be the new champion, but not everyone in WWE is ready to forgive or forget the way he won the title.

ALSO READ: What’s Next For Karrion Kross And His Wife Scarlett? WWE Contract Status Update Revealed