What’s Next For Karrion Kross And His Wife Scarlett? WWE Contract Status Update Revealed

Time may be running out for WWE to make a move on keeping Karrion Kross and his wife Scarlett. After Kross lost to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam this past Saturday, questions are rising about whether that match could be his last with WWE.

WWE Contract of Karrion Kross and Scarlett Close to Ending

According to a report by Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, the current WWE contracts for Karrion Kross and Scarlett are ending very soon. The couple could be done with the company by this weekend unless something changes fast.

“Fightful Select is told by a WWE higher up that Kross and Scarlett’s deals are up this weekend, and that a new WWE deal hasn’t been offered to either of them. However, to our knowledge, they weren’t informed that their contracts would be set to lapse.”

They were not seen at Monday Night Raw in Brooklyn this week. Still, their names came up during a backstage chat between Sami Zayn and Jackie Redmond, showing they are still in the conversation.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Returned to WWE in 2022

The pair made their return to WWE in the fall of 2022. That came after they were earlier released in 2021. They were brought back by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, who had just stepped in as the new Chief Content Officer for WWE.

At first, Karrion Kross didn’t make much noise in his comeback. His performances didn’t stand out during the early months. But lately, his popularity has started growing again among WWE fans.

Karrion Kross Gets Support From WWE Fans

In recent months, Kross has received strong support from the audience. WWE even launched a new line of Karrion Kross merchandise. The items have been selling well on WWE Shop, showing his growing demand.

Fans have been chanting Kross’ name before and after shows that Triple H attends. Many are also talking positively about him on social media, asking the company to give him more chances.

WWE Yet to Offer Contract Extensions to the Couple

Even with all this fan support, WWE has not reached out to Kross and Scarlett with new deals. This has surprised many people. With their current contracts about to end, it’s unclear what WWE plans to do.

There is still some time left this week, so it’s possible something could change. For now, fans and insiders will keep an eye on what happens with Karrion Kross and Scarlett next.

