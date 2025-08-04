Home > Sports > WWE SummerSlam 2025’s Most Epic Battles: See Where Your Favorite Is Ranked

The first night saw Bron Breakker continue to make an impression, the second night saw Cody Rhodes successfully reclaim his title over John Cena in a hard core street fight between two beaten men, only to be interrupted in the most unbelievable way by Brock Lesnar, who seemed to appear out of nowhere. On the first night, CM Punk finally defeated Gunther, but he was blindsided by Seth Rollins coming out to cash in.

After two nights of drama and surprise, SummerSlam 2025 was a firework and frenzy filled extravaganza that left MetLife Stadium.
The fans of MetLife Stadium left the stadium talking about the very emotional and impressive appearance of Brock, the over the top Seth winning, and all the emotions during Rhodes vs Cena and the fireworks at the end of the show.

Night 1 recap

Night 1 elicited as many surprises as it should. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were completely decimated by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in another cogent tag team match as Bron centered Reigns and Uso into barriers and tables with fusillade named Barclays to initiate Breakker as WWE next breakout figure under Paul Heyman guidance. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss defeated The Judgment Day in the Women Tag Team Championship and Sami Zayn put up a good match against Karrion Kross. But CM Punk vs. Gunther was the less dramatic one. Punk threw the world heavyweight champion to the ground in the brief, violent, and hostile fight, but Seth Rollins won the next few seconds as the Money in the Bank contract was cashed and Rollins won the title with a heel turn that thrilled the crowd.

Night 2 recap

Night 2 was topped with the emotionally charged Undisputed WWE Championship street fight between Cody Rhodes and John Cena. Rhodes regained the title in a vicious brutality fest of a match involving weapons and finally put Cena to rest in a fight that many people are calling the promo moment of the year. However, the para is that, as Rhodes was reveling, Brock Lesnar charged back into WWE with a barbarous F-5 on Cena to institute a new mayhem in the future.
Elsewhere, Naomi defended her Women World Championship in a very entertaining triple threat bout with Iyo Sky and the pretender Rhea Ripley, clinching a championship path of wily old head saviors with last minute under pressure. The Wyatt Sicks successfully defended their tag team titles in an insane, wild six team TLC match involving big spots and shoddy spotting, much to their advantage as they exited the ring as champs. Another highlight was Becky Lynch defeating Lyra Valkyria in a merciless weapon match with the help of a surprise intervention by Bayley, and as a result, Becky won the Women Intercontinental Championship. Whereas the undercard was active, the critics said that the pace of the fight was slower, and the main event was overstayed.

