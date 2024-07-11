Shaheen Shah Afridi Faces Accusations Of Misconduct Towards Coaches In T20 WC

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi reportedly ‘misbehaved’ with the coaches of the Men in Green during their run in the T20 World Cup 2024, as per Geo News. The report indicated that Afridi was observed behaving inappropriately with the coaching and management staff of the Pakistan Cricket Team. Geo News also mentioned that an investigation is ongoing to determine why no action was taken against the 24-year-old for his misconduct.

The news about Afridi’s behaviour with the coaches surfaced when former Pakistan cricketer Wahab Riaz spoke out after being removed from the national selection committee established by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). PCB confirmed on Wednesday that Abdul Razzaq and Wahab Riaz were informed that their services are no longer required in the national selection committee set-up. Razzaq was part of both the men’s and women’s selection committees, while Wahab served as a selector for the men’s team.

PCB’s statement follows Pakistan’s premature exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where they were eliminated in the Group Stage, including losses against the USA and India. Following his removal, Riaz posted on X, stating, “There is much I could say, but I prefer not to engage in blame games.” Alongside his post, he shared a letter expressing gratitude for his time on the selection committee and affirming his dedication to Pakistani cricket.

Riaz emphasized that decisions in the selection committee were made collectively, and he supported head coach Gary Kirsten and the coaching staff in their vision for the team. He expressed confidence in the team’s future and extended best wishes to them. Pakistan has announced the restructuring of the selection committee, with details about its composition expected soon. Wahab previously served as Chief Selector and also travelled with the Pakistan team to the T20 World Cup as senior team manager.