Home > Sports > Shahid Afridi Slams Shadab Khan Over ‘We Defeated India’ Remark, Says “Beta Perform Karo”

Shahid Afridi Slams Shadab Khan Over ‘We Defeated India’ Remark, Says “Beta Perform Karo”

Shahid Afridi has criticised Shadab Khan over his “We defeated India” remark, telling the Pakistan all-rounder to focus on performance first and saying “Beta perform karo” in a sharp response.

Shahid Afridi Slams Shadab Khan Over ‘We Defeated India’ Remark, Says “Beta Perform Karo” | Image Source - AFP
Shahid Afridi Slams Shadab Khan Over ‘We Defeated India’ Remark, Says “Beta Perform Karo” | Image Source - AFP

Published By: Unnati Madan
Last updated: February 20, 2026 14:11:56 IST

Shahid Afridi, who is hailed as one of the greatest players ever to represent the Pakistan cricket team, lashed out at all-rounder Shadab Khan after he had hit back at pundits with a controversial remark.

The Salman Ali Agha-led side suffered an embarrassing defeat against the arch-rival Indian cricket team. They now hold an unflattering 1-8 record against India in T20 World Cup head-to-head clashes.

After Pakistan’s humiliating defeat against India, former players, including the likes of Shahid Afridi and Mohammad Yousuf, slammed Shadab Khan, along with Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, for their disappointing performances against India. The former stars even questioned their place in the team.

Shadab Khan Hits Back At Former Pakistan Players With “We Defeated India” Remark

In response, Shadab Khan had hit back at the former players, saying that at least he had been part of the squad that managed to defeat India once in the ICC tournaments, a feat that the previous generation had failed to achieve.

“Former cricketers have their own opinions. They were legends, but even they could not do what we have done. We have beaten India in a World Cup. Criticism is part of cricket’s history,” Shadab was quoted as saying by the Pakistan media. 

“In World Cups, we have beaten India only once. Yes, they are legends, but they have never done anything remarkable against India in the World Cup,” he added.

Shahid Afridi Schooled Shadab Khan After His Controversial Statement

Shahid Afridi was disappointed to see Shadab Khan responding with words rather than proving the former players wrong with his performance.

Speaking on a Pakistani news channel, Shahid Afridi slammed Shadab Khan by claiming that the team that won against India in the T20 World Cup 2021 couldn’t handle the success they achieved. “Shadab said absolutely right. We didn’t win, they won. They got respect, but they couldn’t handle that respect. After 2021, when they achieved something, they couldn’t manage their internal problems, neither individually, nor as a team,” Afridi said.

Further, Shahid Afridi opened up on the time when he received criticism for his performances and how he responded with the bat and ball. “Even when we used to play cricket, ex-cricketers said a lot of things about us too. They even said ‘Lanat hai’ (curse). We tolerated it and responded with performances, not against small teams, but against big teams. We answered through performance”

Shahid Afridi Wants Shadab To Perform Against Big Teams

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan starred with the ball against Namibia, where he picked 3 wickets and also played a key knock of 36* runs in 22 balls. 

Riding on Shadab Khan’s brilliant performance, the Pakistan cricket team managed to qualify for the Super 8s after defeating Namibia in their final Group A match.

Shahid Afridi acknowledged his contribution against Namibia but also went on to challenge him to play in a similar way against big teams, like New Zealand.

“Shadab, your performance was against Namibia, now do it against New Zealand. Son, perform,” Afridi said.

“In tough times, we stood by you. You didn’t play aggressive cricket, yet you still made it back into the Pakistan team. Now respond with performances so that we also become silent.”

“Perform, once the World Cup is over, we ourselves will go quiet, son,” Afridi concluded.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 1:59 PM IST
Tags: Afridi vs ShadabIndia vs Pakistan reactionPakistan cricket newsPakistan cricketer statementShadab KhanShadab Khan India remarkShahid AfridiShahid Afridi comment

