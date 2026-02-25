LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Shakib Al Hasan Eyes Bangladesh Return Despite Murder Charges Ahead of ODI World Cup 2027

Shakib al Hasan is eyeing a return to Bangladesh despite facing legal cases, including a murder charge. BCB has written to the government for the return of the all-rounder in the ODI team to face Pakistan and the ODI World Cup in 2027.

Shakib al Hasan eyes a return to Bangladesh despite murder charges. Image Credit: X/@Sah75official
Shakib al Hasan eyes a return to Bangladesh despite murder charges. Image Credit: X/@Sah75official

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: February 25, 2026 12:58:44 IST

Shakib al Hasan’s homecoming for the ODI series against Pakistan picked up pace as the all-rounder targets the ODI World Cup 2027 dream. While the all-rounder has not featured for the national team since late 2024, he has been part of the T20 franchise league tournaments around the world. 

Being a part of the Awami League as a Member of Parliament, Hasan has yet to return to Bangladesh since Sheikh Hasina’s government was ousted in August 2024. He was subsequently put on a ban for his association with the Awami League by the Yunus government. He was also implicated in multiple cases, along with a murder case, which was believed by many fans to be fake.

BCB Writes to the Bangladesh Government For Shakib’s Return

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) submitted documents to the Bangladesh government relating to the cases faced by Shakib. Time and again, the 38-year-old has expressed his desire to play a final bilateral series at home. Bangladesh’s ODI skipper, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, also expressed his delight over a possible return for Shakib.

Miraz, while talking about a possible reunion with his former skipper, said, “Of course, I would feel happy to play with him (Shakib) again. We have played together for many years. We also didn’t play together for the national side in the last few years. So, if Shakib Bhai plays (against Pakistan), obviously I would feel elated.”

Aminul Haque backs Shakib’s return

Newly appointed State Minister of Youth and Sports, Aminul Haque, has openly expressed his support for Shakib in resolving the legal cases against him. Haque believes that the cases need to be resolved at the State level. Following his statement, Shakib’s legal team prepared documents that were submitted by BCB to push for his return to the national team. 

Bangladesh’s Qualification For The ODI World Cup in Danger

Since Shakib’s removal from the ODI setup, Bangladesh have fared poorly in the format. The performances of the Asian nation have dipped to a point where a direct qualification to the ODI World Cup 2027 has come under jeopardy. 

In their last 25 games in the format, the Mehidy Hasan Miraz-led side has been on the winning side only on seven occasions. The poor form of the team has meant Miraz is backing the possible return of their biggest match-winner. 

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 12:58 PM IST
