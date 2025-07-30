Home > Sports > Shubman Gill Fires Back At Oval Curator: ‘No One Told Us to Stay Away from Pitch’

Indian captain Shubman Gill responded to the recent pitch controversy at The Oval involving India’s head coach and the pitch curator. Gill said the team was never told to stay away from the pitch in earlier matches and questioned why the curator raised the issue.

Shubman Gill Fires Back at Oval Curator: 'No One Told Us to Stay Away from Pitch' (Image Credit - X)
Shubman Gill Fires Back at Oval Curator: 'No One Told Us to Stay Away from Pitch' (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 30, 2025 19:29:49 IST

Indian captain Shubman Gill spoke out on Wednesday about the recent controversy involving the pitch at The Oval, where a dispute broke out between India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and the Oval pitch curator, Lee Fortis. The tension arose after Fortis asked the Indian team’s support staff to keep a distance of 2.5 meters from the main strip.

The incident quickly gained attention on social media after a heated argument between Gambhir and Fortis was caught on camera. Later, India’s batting coach Sitanshu Kotak clarified the situation, saying that while Fortis was protective of the pitch, the Indian team had not violated any rules and were well aware of proper conduct.

No Instructions Given to Stay Away from Pitch

On the day following the incident, Shubman Gill addressed the media ahead of the fifth and final Test against England. He mentioned that throughout the series, the Indian players had not been told to keep away from the pitch at any other venues.

“I don’t know what exactly happened yesterday and why the pitch curator did what he did. We have played four matches, and no one tried to stop us. Everyone has played so much cricket, and the coaches and the Captain have gone and seen the wicket so many times. I don’t know what the fuss was all about,” Gill explained.

He added that it was unusual for a curator to restrict access to the pitch in such a way. “If a curator asks us not to look at the wicket or to look at it from three metres behind, that’s not something we have experienced before. We’ve been playing cricket for a long time, and as long as you are in rubber spikes or barefoot, you are allowed to look at the wicket from close quarters. That’s the job of the coach and the captain. So, I don’t know why the curator didn’t let us or allow us to do that,” said the Indian skipper.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Availability for Final Test Uncertain

Gill also gave an update on the fitness of India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah ahead of the concluding match of the series. Bumrah has featured in three of the five Tests so far, and it remains uncertain whether he will take the field for the fourth time.

“We will take a decision [on Bumrah] tomorrow; the wicket looks very green. So let’s see,” Gill said, suggesting that the team will decide based on the conditions of the pitch.

NSE Hits 23 Crore Investor Accounts: How 1 Crore New Investors Joined In Just 3 Months
CBI Cracks Down On NCR Builders: 22 Cases Filed, 47 Locations Searched In Supreme Court-Ordered Investigation
