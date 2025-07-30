Home > Sports > Will Arshdeep Singh Replace Jasprit Bumrah In 5th Test vs England? Shubman Gill Shares An Update

Will Arshdeep Singh Replace Jasprit Bumrah In 5th Test vs England? Shubman Gill Shares An Update

Ahead of the 5th Test at The Oval, Shubman Gill discussed Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness and the chance of debut for Arshdeep Singh. Bumrah has been India’s top bowler but faced fitness issues. The decision will depend on pitch and weather. Gill said the series is a big learning curve.

Published: July 30, 2025 19:00:38 IST

Ahead of the fifth Test against England at The Oval, Indian skipper Shubman Gill spoke on the availability of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and the possibility of handing the debut Test cap to left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

India Aims to Level Series After Hard-Fought Draw

Team India, motivated on a psychological front following a hard-fought draw at Old Trafford, will be aiming to level the series when the final Test kickstart from Thursday. One of the key talking points ahead of the Test is Bumrah’s availability, who was confirmed to be playing three Tests out of five ahead of the series. During the Manchester Test, he produced his most expensive Test figures of 2/112 and had struggles with his fitness too.

Shubman Gill on Bumrah’s Fitness and Pitch Conditions

Speaking about Bumrah’s availability ahead of the game in a presser, Gill said, “We are going to take a decision tomorrow. The wicket looks pretty green, so we will see how it turns out.”

So far in the series, Bumrah has been the second-highest wicket-taker and India’s top bowler with 14 scalps at an average of over 26, with two five-wicket hauls to his name.

Possible Test Debut for Arshdeep Singh

Gill also said that the call on Arshdeep, who is already India’s top T20I wicket-taker, will be taken later in the evening.

“He is definitely being asked to get ready. Like I said, we are going to make a decision later this evening. I will go and have a look at the wicket. I have not had a chance to look at the wicket. See how the weather is going to be in the next five days and then make a decision,” he added.

Arshdeep’s Experience and Gill’s Reflection on the Series

Arshdeep has experience playing in England, considering his past exploits in the County Championship. After a 17-wicket campaign in the IPL 2023, he signed for Kent and scalped 13 wickets from five matches.

In 21 first-class games, Arshdeep has taken 66 wickets at an average of 30.37, with best figures of 6/40 and two fifers in 37 innings.

Gill said that the series has been a “great learning curve” for him as a captain, and the scoreline is not a true reflection of how well India has played.

“I think every match that we have played, it was very difficult to decide which team was going to win after four days of cricket. If we are able to do that for every match, for four matches, coming outside of India with a relatively young team, I think it is going to be a big achievement for us if we are able to level the series,” he said.

(With Inputs From ANI)

