When And Where To Watch India vs England 5th Test Live: The Oval Test Match TV Channels, Online Streaming Details

The last Test between India and England will happen at The Oval in London on Thursday, July 31. England is winning the series 2-1. India wants to win this game to make the series tied. This match will decide who gets the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

India’s Bowling Worries and Team Changes

India’s loss at Lord’s put them behind in the series, and they now need a win desperately. Shubman Gill’s team is hoping for a better bowling display after conceding 669 runs to England in the last Test.

Questions remain over India’s bowling lineup. Although the batsmen eventually pulled the team through in Manchester, the bowling has struggled. Debutant Anshul Kamboj had difficulty with pace, and other bowlers lacked accuracy. Dhruv Jurel is set to replace the injured Rishabh Pant as wicketkeeper.

England’s Strategy and Potential Adjustments

England were disappointed with their last Test result despite holding control for most of the match. One key change they might make is in their fast bowling attack. Brydon Carse and Chris Woakes have played all four Tests, so England may rotate their bowlers to manage workloads.

Both teams will change their players. India will not have their main wicketkeeper and batsman Rishabh Pant because he is hurt. England will probably rest their top fast bowler Jofra Archer. India might also rest Jasprit Bumrah to give him a break.

Broadcast Details and Full Squads

The 5th Test begins on July 31 at 3:30 PM IST at The Oval. In India, Sony Sports Network will televise the match live.

Fans can also watch the live streaming on the Jio Hotstar app. The toss will be held at 3 PM IST on match day.

India’s squad includes Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (injured), Dhruv Jurel (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and others.

England’s squad is led by Ben Stokes and features Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Chris Woakes, and more. Some changes are expected to keep the team fresh for this final Test.

Predicted Playing XI

India: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Anshul Kamboj

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue.

