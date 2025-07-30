London Weather Forecast: Will Rain Disrupt India vs England 5th Test At The Oval?

India and England are set to face off in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval in London from Thursday, July 31. Shubman Gill’s men head into the clash after a strong comeback in Manchester, where they held their ground to force a draw.

India’s Fightback at Old Trafford

After giving away a massive 311-run lead, India had a nightmare start in their second innings, losing both openers without scoring a run. At that point, it looked like England would wrap things up quickly and take the series.

But India had other plans. KL Rahul (90) and captain Gill (103) turned things around with a steady partnership that kept England at bay. Their calm approach set the tone for what became a remarkable effort to save the Test.

Jadeja and Sundar Seal the Draw

India carried the momentum into the final day thanks to Rahul and Gill. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar then put on a show with the bat. Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 107, while Sundar supported him with a classy 101*.

Their partnership made sure India not only avoided defeat but walked away with pride. It was one of India’s finest fourth-innings batting efforts overseas and has kept the series alive at 2-1 heading into the last game.

The Oval Pitch Conditions

Heading into the final Test, India will draw confidence from their gritty performance. The pitch at The Oval is known to be helpful for batters, and in recent county matches, teams piled up nearly 1500 runs combined on this track.

This summer has been mostly dry, helping batters post huge totals in first-class games. The average first-innings score at this venue is 343. But despite the flat surface, the match might still be influenced by what’s coming from the skies.

Rain Forecast for London

Weather could play spoilsport in the final Test. Thursday is likely to start with overcast conditions and light rain. The next two days are expected to be cloudy, followed by more showers on the last two days of the game.

India vs England 5th Test Oval, London Weather Update

Temperatures will range between 14°C and 24°C, with humidity around 88% and wind speeds touching 13 km/h. The weather might affect play across the five days, making it tricky for both teams to push for a result.

ALSO READ: Fans Tear Into The Oval Curator Lee Fortis For Allowing England Pitch Inspection After India Was Denied