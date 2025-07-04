Shubman Gill Hit On Head During 2nd Test, Rishabh Pant’s Touching Gesture Melts Hearts As Netizens Call Them ‘Brothers’

During Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and England, Shubman Gill was hit on the head while fielding.

It happened in Ravindra Jadeja’s over when Harry Brook tried to cut a wide ball. The shot flew fast toward first slip, and Gill had no time to move. The ball struck him right on the top of his head.

Rishabh Pant Checks on Gill, Fans Call It a ‘Brother Moment’

As soon as the ball hit him, Shubman looked a bit shaken.

Rishabh Pant, standing nearby, walked over, gently checked the spot where the ball landed, and called for the physio without hesitation.

The moment was short but sincere. Social media lit up with praise for Pant’s caring gesture. Some fans even said it felt like “watching two brothers on the field.”

After a quick check-up, Gill got back on his feet and continued fielding, showing no signs of wanting to stop.

Jamie Smith Shifts Gears in England vs India Test

India looked in control earlier in the session when Mohammed Siraj picked up two quick wickets. He removed Joe Root and Ben Stokes in the same over.

Root edged one down the leg side, and Stokes got a steep delivery first up. England were suddenly struggling at 84 for 5.

But Jamie Smith had different plans.

He walked in and immediately changed the tempo. Batting with confidence, he kept taking his chances, and before India could settle, he brought up his century off just 82 balls.

India’s Short Ball Plan Fails to Trouble Jamie Smith

To break the momentum, India turned to Prasidh Krishna with a clear plan. He bowled short, with six fielders packed on the leg side.

But Smith wasn’t rattled. In just one over, he hit Prasidh for four boundaries and a six over square leg, scoring 23 runs in total.

The next over from Prasidh also leaked runs. By lunch, his figures read 8 overs, 61 runs, no wickets.

Even spinners couldn’t slow things down. Washington Sundar and Jadeja were both driven and lofted with ease by Smith.

Jamie Smith’s Hundred Keeps England in the Game

Smith made sure to end the session in style.

Just before lunch, he smacked back-to-back boundaries off Jadeja to reach his second Test hundred.

It was the third-fastest Test century by an English batter, and he remained unbeaten on 102.

Harry Brook played a steady hand at the other end, batting on 91 not out.

Despite the early damage, England had reached 249 for 5 at the break. They’re still trailing India’s 587, but Smith’s counterattack gave them a reason to believe.

ALSO READ: India vs England, 2nd Test: Prasidh Krishna’s Worst Economy Rate Record In 148 Years Fuels Online Backlash