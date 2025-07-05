Shubman Gill Joins Brian Lara After Breaking Virat Kohli’s Record In Birmingham Test

Indian skipper Shubman Gill’s dreamy, record-breaking run continued to tire out bowlers and statisticians alike as he became only the second Indian batter to score a double century and a century in the same Test and overall ninth batter to do so, joining legends like Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Graham Gooch, Kumar Sangakkara among others.

Shubman Gill Double Century and Century in Same Test

After a brilliant 269 in 387 balls in the first innings, Gill ended the second session of day four unbeaten at 100* in 130 balls, with nine fours and three sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 76.92.

He has become only the second Indian after Gavaskar to hit a double ton and century in the same Test, scoring 124 and 220 against West Indies at Port of Spain in 1971. Other batters to achieve this rare feat include Australia’s KD Walters, West Indies’ RG Lowe, Australia’s Greg Chappell, England’s Gooch, WI icon Lara, Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara, and Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne.

Shubman Gill Breaks Records of Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli

With a total of 369 so far (and still going), Gill has outdone Gavaskar to have the highest aggregate for India in a single Test. Gavaskar’s Port of Spain masterclass in 1971 was worth a total of 344 runs.

He has also outdone ex-skipper and legendary batter Virat Kohli (243 and 50) to register the highest aggregate by an Indian captain in a Test match. Kohli’s record came against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in December 2017.

Shubman Gill Among Top Asian Batters in Overseas Tests

Gill is now the second Asian batter with a 350-plus aggregate in a Test outside the subcontinent after Pakistan’s Hanif Mohammad (354: 17 and 337) at Bridgetown in 1958.

The youngster has also become the third Asian batter to have a 300-plus aggregate in a Test played in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries after Rahul Dravid (305 in Adelaide) and Sachin Tendulkar (301 in Sydney) achieved the mark in the 2003-04 series.

India Takes Command with Gill’s Century and Pant’s Power

He is also only the third Indian captain to score 100-plus runs in both innings of a Test, alongside Gavaskar (1978 vs West Indies) and Kohli (2017 vs Sri Lanka).

Gill is the second player to record three hundreds in his first two Tests as captain after Kohli. So far in this series, across four innings, he is the leading run-scorer with 524 runs at an incredible average of 174.66, including three centuries.

Shubman Gill’s masterful century after his classy double ton in the first innings has put India in a dominant position in the second Test against England, leading the hosts by 484 runs at Tea on the penultimate day.

Rishabh Pant’s scintillating 65 off 58 balls helped India quickly pile on the runs. At Tea, India was 304/4 with Gill (100*) and Jadeja (25*) unbeaten.

India had started the second session at 177/3, with Gill on 24* and Pant on 41*.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: India vs England, 2nd Test: Rishabh Pant Unleashes Fury, Shatters Ben Stokes’ Six-Hitting Record