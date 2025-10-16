Sinner and Fritz advance to the semis of the Six Kings Slam

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF JANNIK SINNER BEATING STEFANOS TSITSIPAS AND TAYLOR FRITZ BEATING ALEXANDER ZVEREV TO ADVANCE TO THE SEMI-FINALS OF THE SIX KINGS SLAM RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (OCTOBER 15, 2025) (NETFLIX – Must on screen courtesy Netflix. No monetisation. Editorial use only. No archive.) JANNIK SINNER (ITALY / WHITE CAP) BEATING STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (GREECE) 6-2 6-3 1. VARIOUS OF SINNER AND TSITSIPAS POSING FOR PICTURES BEFORE START OF MATCH FIRST SET 2. BREAK POINT – TSITSIPAS ON SERVE, SINNER WITH A FOREHAND WINNER TO BREAK TSITSIPAS’ SERVE 3. TSITSIPAS ON SERVE, SINNER WITH A BACKHAND WINNER DOWN THE LINE 4. BREAK POINT – TSITSIPAS ON SERVE, TSITSIPAS WITH A VOLLEY WINNER AT THE NET TO SAVE A BREAK POINT 5. TSITSIPAS ON SERVE, SINNER WITH A BACKHAND WINNER 6. TSITSIPAS ON SERVE, SINNER WITH A BACKHAND WINNER DOWN THE LINE SECOND SET 7. TSITSIPAS ON SERVE, SINNER WINS RALLY WITH A LOB 8. TSITSIPAS ON SERVE, TSITSIPAS WITH A BACKHAND WINNER / CROWD CHEERING 9. MATCH POINT – TSITSIPAS ON SERVE, TSITSIPAS NETS AND SINNER WINS THE MATCH 6-2 6-3 10. VARIOUS OF SINNER REACTING AND SHAKING HANDS WITH TSITSIPAS TAYLOR FRITZ (UNITED STATES) BEATING ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GERMANY / PURPLE SHIRT) 6-3 6-4 11. PLAYERS POSING FOR PICTURES BEFORE START OF MATCH AND GOING TO THEIR SIDES FIRST SET 12. ZVEREV ON SERVE, FRITZ WITH A FOREHAND WINNER 13. ZVEREV ON SERVE, FRITZ WITH A LOB 14. ZVEREV ON SERVE, ZVEREV WITH A FOREHAND WINNER 15. ZVEREV ON SERVE, FRITZ ON THE RUN, HE HITS A NO-LOOK TWEENER, BUT ZVEREV IS THERE FOR AN EASY VOLLEY WINNER 16. FRITZ ON SERVE, FRITZ WITH A BACKHAND WINNER 17. FRITZ ON SERVE, FRITZ WITH A BACKHAND WINNER 18. SET POINT – FRITZ ON SERVE, FRITZ WITH AN OVERHEAD WINNER TO WIN THE SET 6-3 / CROWD CHEERING SECOND SET 19. ZVEREV ON SERVE, FRITZ REACHES A DROP SHOT AND HITS A RACING WINNER 20. MATCH POINT – FRITZ ON SERVE, IT’S AN ACE AND FRITZ WINS THE MATCH 6-3 6-4 21. VARIOUS OF FRITZ REACTING AND SHAKING HANDS WITH ZVEREV 22. SLOW-MOTION REPLAY OF AND ZVEREV SHAKING HANDS STORY: Jannik Sinner put away Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday (October 15) to reach the semi-finals of the Six Kings Slam in Riyadh, while Taylor Fritz advanced over Alexander Zverev. Italian Sinner easily handled his Greek opponent, winning 6-2 6-3 in an hour and 16 minutes. Both players fired some spectacular winners, but the world number two came out on top, converting six of ten break point opportunities. Next up for Sinner is world number five Novak Djokovic, who was given a bye in Wednesday’s opening round. Earlier, Fritz of the United States earned his spot in the semis with a 6-3 6-4 win over his German opponent, who is number three in the ATP rankings. Next up for the world number four is top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, who was also given a bye into the second round. The Six Kings Slam is an annual exhibition tournament being played for the second time. Sinner won the inaugural tournament in 2024, beating Alcaraz 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3. The semi-finals will be played on Thursday (October 16) in Riyadh’s ANB Arena with the final slated for Saturday (October 18). Britain’s Jack Draper was initially scheduled to partake, but was forced to withdraw due to an injury, opening a slot for Tsitsipas. (Production: Kurt Michael Hall)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)