Ski Jumping Scandal: Are Athletes Injecting Their Peni**s To Enhance Performance At The Olympics? World Anti-Doping Agency Reacts To Use Of Hyaluronic Acid

Ski Jumping Scandal: Are Athletes Injecting Their Peni**s To Enhance Performance At The Olympics? World Anti-Doping Agency Reacts To Use Of Hyaluronic Acid

A bizarre “Penisgate” controversy has hit ski jumping after a German report claimed athletes injected hyaluronic acid to manipulate body measurements for suit fitting.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 6, 2026 17:41:18 IST

Chasing Olympic gold isn’t for the faint of heart. Athletes push themselves to extremes most of us can’t even imagine. But now there’s a claim that takes things to a whole new level: some ski jumpers are allegedly injecting hyaluronic acid into their penises to gain an edge.

Winter Olympics rocked by penis injection row

Yes, that’s a real allegation, and it’s got the World Anti-Doping Agency’s attention. The story first exploded in the German paper Bild, and people are already calling it “Penisgate.”

So what’s the deal? Bild claims some athletes are using these injections to cheat the system when officials measure their bodies for ski-suit fitting. The regulations are strict; nobody’s supposed to get any extra aerodynamic help from their suit.

While the investigation is still underway, a bunch of questions hang in the air. Why would a ski jumper mess with his penis? Is it even safe? And how on earth does this affect ski jumping?

What does Hyaluronic Acid do? 

Let’s start with the basics. Hyaluronic acid isn’t some exotic substance; it’s a common filler in cosmetic surgery. People use it for things like plumping up lips or, yes, for making penises thicker.

Professor Eric Chung, a urological surgeon, explains that these injections boost girth, but you’d need a lot of the stuff to see a big difference. Plus, the effect fades after six to twelve months, so you’re not getting a permanent change.

But how could this possibly help in ski jumping?

Here’s where it gets weirdly technical. Before each season, jumpers get measured for body length, crotch height, all of it using a 3D scanner, with a doctor watching, and just their underwear on.

The goal? Make sure their suits fit perfectly and don’t give anyone an unfair aerodynamic boost.

World Anti-Doping Agency reacts to Crotchgate

When reporters brought up Bild’s claims at a Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics press conference, Wada’s director general, Olivier Niggli, just shrugged.

“Honestly, I don’t know much about ski jumping or how it might boost performance,” he said. “If something comes up, we’ll check it out and see if it’s doping. We don’t get involved with other ways athletes try to get an edge.”

Wada’s president, Witold Banka, who’s Polish, seemed amused. “Ski jumping’s huge in Poland,” he joked. “So I promise, I’ll take a look.”

What are the health risks involved?

But let’s talk about the risks. According to Professor Chung, injecting hyaluronic acid isn’t exactly a harmless shortcut.

Botched injections or the wrong dose can lead to pain, disfigurement, infection, inflammation, numbness, and even sexual problems. In rare cases, a bad infection can get so out of control it leads to gangrene or even losing the penis entirely.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 5:41 PM IST
penis enlargement ski jumpers Winter Olympics

QUICK LINKS