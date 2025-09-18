SL VS AFG Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Match free live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online – Check Squad and Match Preview
The Asia Cup 2025 Group B clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played on 18th September in Abu Dhabi. The match begins at 8 PM IST, with live broadcast on Sony Sports Network and streaming on Sony LIV and FanCode. Full squad details for both teams are included.

Published: September 18, 2025 17:33:45 IST

The much-awaited Asia Cup 2025 group stage match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played today, that is, the 18th of September 2025. As we know, cricket is the most loved sport that has marked calendars for this much-anticipated clash in Group B of the tournament.

 

SL VS AFG Asia Cup 2025: When to watch?

The match of Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 will be played on 18th of September, 2025.

 

SL VS AFG Asia Cup 2025: Where To Watch?

You can watch the Asia Cup 2025 match of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

 

SL VS AFG Asia Cup 2025: What time will the match take place?

This match of the Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 8 PM IST.

 

SL VS AFG Asia Cup 2025: Broadcast 

In India, the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channels, including Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil/Telugu), and Sony Sports 5.

 

SL VS AFG Asia Cup 2025: Online 

For online streaming and mobile viewing, the match will be available on the Sony LIV app and website, as well as the FanCode app and website, both of which provide live streaming for subscribers during the match.

 

SL VS AFG Asia Cup 2025: Squad list 

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

 

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Darwish Rasooli, Sharafuddin Ashraf.

QUICK LINKS