SL vs BAN 2025 1st ODI Preview: Pitch Report, Key Players & Probable XIs

Sri Lanka (SL) will face Bangladesh (BAN) in the first ODI of their three-match series on July 2, 2025, at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

The hosts come into the match on a high, having won the recent Test series 1-0, with Charith Asalanka leading the side. Sri Lanka aims to continue their winning streak in the white-ball format.

Bangladesh, under new white-ball captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will look to bounce back from their Test series loss and start the ODI series positively.

Match Details

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Date & Time: Wednesday, July 2, 2:30 pm IST

Live Streaming: FanCode (App & Website)

Pitch Report

The pitch at R. Premadasa favors batsmen, often producing high-scoring games. Early assistance will be available for fast bowlers, while spinners are expected to influence the later stages of the match.

Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 57

Sri Lanka Wins: 43

Bangladesh Wins: 12

No Result: 2

First Match: April 2, 1986

Most Recent: March 18, 2024

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Sadeep Samarawickrama (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam

Key Players to Watch

Probable Best Batter: Pathum Nissanka

Sri Lanka’s opener is in excellent form after scoring two centuries in the recent Test series and maintains a strong ODI average of 41.11. His starts will be crucial in setting a solid foundation.

Probable Best Bowler: Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh’s pace spearhead has 31 wickets in 23 ODIs with an economy of 6.05. His ability to swing the new ball early on will be vital in putting pressure on Sri Lanka’s top order.

Must Read: ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Climbs to Third Spot After Maiden T20I Century, Find Out Who’s First