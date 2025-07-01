Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Live TV
TRENDING |
paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck paetongtarn shinawatra benjamin netanyahu el chapo" guzmán donald trump big beautiful bill doge pahalgam terror atatck
Home > Sports > SL vs BAN 2025 1st ODI Preview: Pitch Report, Key Players & Probable XIs

SL vs BAN 2025 1st ODI Preview: Pitch Report, Key Players & Probable XIs

Sri Lanka hosts Bangladesh at R. Premadasa Stadium on July 2, 2025, for the first ODI of the series. Batting-friendly conditions favor openers like Pathum Nissanka, while bowlers like Hasan Mahmud could impact early overs. Both teams aim to start strong with new leadership in place.

SL vs BAN 2025 1st ODI (Image Credit - X)
SL vs BAN 2025 1st ODI (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 15:54:18 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Sri Lanka (SL) will face Bangladesh (BAN) in the first ODI of their three-match series on July 2, 2025, at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

The hosts come into the match on a high, having won the recent Test series 1-0, with Charith Asalanka leading the side. Sri Lanka aims to continue their winning streak in the white-ball format.

Bangladesh, under new white-ball captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz, will look to bounce back from their Test series loss and start the ODI series positively.

Match Details

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Date & Time: Wednesday, July 2, 2:30 pm IST
Live Streaming: FanCode (App & Website)

Pitch Report

The pitch at R. Premadasa favors batsmen, often producing high-scoring games. Early assistance will be available for fast bowlers, while spinners are expected to influence the later stages of the match.

Head-to-Head Record

  • Matches Played: 57
  • Sri Lanka Wins: 43
  • Bangladesh Wins: 12
  • No Result: 2
  • First Match: April 2, 1986
  • Most Recent: March 18, 2024

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (c), Sadeep Samarawickrama (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh
Mohammad Naim, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanvir Islam

Key Players to Watch

Probable Best Batter: Pathum Nissanka
Sri Lanka’s opener is in excellent form after scoring two centuries in the recent Test series and maintains a strong ODI average of 41.11. His starts will be crucial in setting a solid foundation.

Probable Best Bowler: Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh’s pace spearhead has 31 wickets in 23 ODIs with an economy of 6.05. His ability to swing the new ball early on will be vital in putting pressure on Sri Lanka’s top order.

Must Read: ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Climbs to Third Spot After Maiden T20I Century, Find Out Who’s First

Tags: odisl vs bansri lanka vs bangladesh
Advertisement

More News

What Lies Ahead For Lionel Messi And Inter Miami After Club World Cup Exit
Israel’s Military Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Gaza Offensive Could Endanger Hostages
National Doctors’ Day 2025: AI In Medicine Tool Or Threat? What Doctors Want You to Know
Why Are Meta Stocks Soaring After The Launch Of Its New Superintelligence AI Dream Team?
Staying In Red Bull Or Joining Mercedes? Max Might Leave Red Bull Despite Exit Clauses
Is Pickleball the Matcha of Sports? A Social, Accessible Game Gaining Widespread Popularity
RailOne App Launched By Indian Railways: Book Tickets, Order Food And More In One App
Poland to Temporarily Reinstate Border Controls With Germany and Lithuania
India vs England: Ben Stokes Hails Rishabh Pant’s Exceptional Talent Says ‘Let That Type Of Talent Be Free’
Jurassic World Rebirth Fan Reviews: Internet Calls Scarlett Johansson Starrer Tired And Unoriginal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?