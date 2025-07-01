ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Climbs to Third Spot After Maiden T20I Century, Find Out Who’s First

India’s vice-captain Smriti Mandhana advanced one place to third in the ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. Already ranked No. 1 in ODIs, Mandhana’s rise followed her spectacular maiden T20I century in the opening match of the five-game series against England last week, where she also led the team in the absence of injured skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

The Mumbai-born left-handed opener blasted 112 runs off 62 balls, including 15 fours and three sixes, steering India to a commanding 97-run win over England at Nottingham, the largest margin of defeat by runs for the hosts in the shortest format.

Who are at number two and one?

Smriti Mandhana’s career-best rating points now stand at 771, placing her just behind West Indies’ Hayley Matthews (774 points) and Australia’s Beth Mooney, who tops the chart with 794 points.

Other Indian batters also made strides: Shafali Verma rose one spot to 13th following her 20-run innings, while Harleen Deol re-entered the rankings at joint 86th after a brisk 43-run effort.

On the bowling front, England’s Lauren Bell climbed two places to fourth after taking three wickets in the same match. Pakistan’s Sadia Iqbal continues to lead the T20I bowling rankings, though competition remains fierce with just 44 rating points separating the top ten players.

South African all-rounders Miane Smit and Sune Luus also improved their standings, with Smit reaching 76th after her maiden half-century against the West Indies and Luus moving up nine spots to 31st.

About Smriti Mandhana



Recently, Smriti Mandhana made history as the first Indian woman to score a century across all three formats of international cricket—WODI, WTest, and WT20I. Before her, Harmanpreet Kaur was the only Indian female cricketer to have a T20I century, achieved during the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup in Guyana against New Zealand. Like Mandhana, Harmanpreet’s century came while leading the team as captain. Globally, Smriti is just the fifth woman to reach this milestone, joining elite company alongside Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Laura Woolvaardt, and Beth Mooney.

