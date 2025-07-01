Live Tv
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG: India Reshuffle Slip Cordon Ahead Of Edgbaston Test, Jaiswal Reassigned

IND vs ENG: India Reshuffle Slip Cordon Ahead Of Edgbaston Test, Jaiswal Reassigned

India lost the first Test at Headingley despite scoring five centuries, with poor fielding cited as the main reason for the defeat. Jaiswal came under particular scrutiny after dropping four crucial catches.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is under currently under scrutiny for his recent dropped catches. Image Credit - X

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 1, 2025 13:36:33 IST

Indian Cricket Team’s fielding woes in the first Test at Headingley have prompted swift action ahead of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. One of the key casualties of the shake-up is opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was removed from the main slip cordon during Monday’s intense training session. Jaiswal had a rough outing in the slips at Headingley, where he dropped four crucial chances, including Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, and Ben Duckett , all of whom went on to score big runs. These lapses were part of a larger fielding breakdown that proved costly in India’s defeat.

New Slip Line-up Features Rahul, Nair, and Gill

With the second Test set to begin on July 2, India’s coaching staff led a targeted slip-catching drill to address the concerns. Fielding coach T Dilip introduced innovative drills using black cloth screens to obscure visibility and test reflexes under simulated match pressure. Notably, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, and captain Shubman Gill took positions at first, second, and third slip, respectively. Jaiswal, meanwhile, was moved to leg slip, with Dhruv Jurel assigned to short leg duties.

Fielding Crucial as India Seek Series Leveler

The broader training session also involved high-catching practice for bowlers, including Jasprit Bumrah, under the watchful eyes of assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and bowling coach Morne Morkel. The message from the Indian camp is clear fielding must improve if they are to bounce back in this must-win Test. With England showing ruthless efficiency in capitalising on errors, India can ill afford another subpar showing in the field. Whether Jaiswal regains his slip role remains to be seen, but for now, India are signaling a no-compromise approach to catching and discipline ahead of the Edgbaston clash. The second test would be played from July 02 to July 06, and India might bring in two spinners at Birmingham.

Also read: Kishore Jena Ruled Out Of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, Yashvir Singh Steps In

