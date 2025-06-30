Kishore Jena Ruled Out Of Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025, Yashvir Singh Steps In

India’s javelin star Kishore Jena has been ruled out of the inaugural edition of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 due to an ankle injury, with Yashvir Singh coming in as his replacement in the final line-up.

“Kishore Jena has been ruled out of the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 due to an ankle injury. Yashvir Singh has been named as his replacement in the final lineup,” the Neeraj Chopra Classic said in a statement.

Yashvir and Kishore were in action at the Indian Open Athletics 2025 meet in Chennai in April earlier this year. Competing at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, Yashvir Singh produced his best effort of 77.49m on his fifth attempt, while Kishore’s 75.99m throw came on his fourth attempt.

The upcoming NC Classic is set to take place on July 5, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Initially, the tournament was scheduled for May 24, but the event was postponed due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.

This landmark event, India’s first-ever international javelin competition, is spearheaded by Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, in collaboration with JSW Sports and sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold event, the Neeraj Chopra Classic promises to elevate India’s status on the global athletics map. It will feature a stellar line-up of elite javelin throwers, making it a significant event for the country. With a seating capacity of over 12,000, the event will offer a thrilling display of athleticism.

While Neeraj Chopra will headline the meet named in his honour, he will face tough competition from some of the sport’s top names. The organisers confirmed a 12-member entry list for the inaugural edition.

The roster remains largely unchanged from the initial list, with only one change Poland’s Martin Konecny replaces Japan’s Genki Dean.

Big names like Anderson Peters, Thomas Röhler, and Julius Yego the 2015 world champion and 2016 Rio Olympic silver medallist will participate as previously announced.

The event also includes Pan American Games champion Curtis Thompson (USA), Brazil’s Luiz Mauricio da Silva, and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Pathirage. From India, Sachin Yadav, Rohit Yadav, and Sahil Silwal will join Neeraj Chopra in representing the national contingent.

(With inputs from ANI)

