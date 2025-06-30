Wiaan Mulder Shines In Zimbabwe Test With Second Century And Four-Wicket Haul

Wiaan Mulder played a brilliant game in the inaugural Test versus Zimbabwe, solidifying his impact in the match. He scored his second Test century and had four wickets to his name, playing a major role in stabilizing South Africa in Bulawayo.

After opener Matthew Breetzke went out for one run, Mulder came to the crease late on Day 2. He showed presence of mind and determination alongside Tony de Zorzi to build an important 63-run partnership for South Africa’s innings. Upon the fall of de Zorzi, Mulder continued to gather momentum, forming another 72-run partnership with David Bedingham – an effort that secured South Africa’s hold on the match.

He reached his century just before lunch on Day 3, supporting the innings with notable aplomb. This success is Mulder’s second Test century, the previous one having been scored earlier in his career. So far, he has scored more than 700 runs in 33 Test innings with an average around 25, with two centuries and a fifty to his name.

Mulder’s efforts were not restricted to batting. Bowling a disciplined 16-over spell in Zimbabwe’s first innings, he took 4 wickets for 50 runs including two maidens. This was his second four-wicket haul in Test cricket, in which he has taken 35 Test wickets at an average of 25.22. ESPNcricinfo has stated that Mulder has reached 201 First-Class wickets at a slightly above 27 average, and has taken 13 four-wicket hauls in First-Class cricket.

As many as 20 matches have come Mulder’s way since he debuted in Tests in 2019. Although he has got intermittent chances, his recent game in Bulawayo highlighted his worth as a true all-rounder for South Africa. His latest century also happens to be his 13th First-Class century along with 15 half-centuries.

As South Africa goes on strengthening its Test team, Mulder’s reliability with bat and ball makes him an even stronger candidate for the permanent role. His figures show the consistent build-up of a dependable international cricketer.

