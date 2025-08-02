Home > Sports > So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record

So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record

KL Rahul scored 532 runs in the five-Test series against England, falling just 10 runs short of Sunil Gavaskar’s 1979 record of 542 runs as an opener in England. Despite missing the milestone, Rahul delivered the best performance by an Indian opener in England in the 21st century.

KL Rahul narrowly missed breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s 1979 record (Image Credit - X)
KL Rahul narrowly missed breaking Sunil Gavaskar’s 1979 record (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 2, 2025 21:13:19 IST

KL Rahul was on the brink of making history during India’s tour of England. However, the right-hander just fell 10 runs short of breaking a record, which was held by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar for 46 long years. Rahul finished the five-Test series with 532 runs, narrowly missing Gavaskar’s 542-run tally from the 1979 tour.

Although the milestone slipped through his fingers, Rahul’s series remains remarkable, setting the benchmark for the highest runs by an Indian opener in England in the 21st century.

An Impressive Return to Opening Duties

Back at the top of the order, KL Rahul thrived in English conditions. After impressing with a century in a practice game against the England Lions, he carried that form into the series. Rahul posted 50+ scores in four of the five Tests: 42 and 137 at Headingley, 2 and 55 at Edgbaston, 100 and 39 at Lord’s, and 46 and 90 at Old Trafford. His only dip came in the final Test at The Oval, where he managed 14 and 7.

He faced a total of 1,066 deliveries across the series, second only to Shubman Gill (1,141), and finished with an impressive average of 53.20.

Dismissal That Denied Destiny

With just 10 runs separating him from Sunil Gavaskar’s mark, KL Rahul’s hopes were dashed in the second innings at The Oval. A sharp delivery from Josh Tongue found the edge of Rahul’s bat, and Joe Root made no mistake in the slips. The dismissal ended what could have been a historic run for the 33-year-old.

Among Elite Company

KL Rahul has now notched up four Test centuries on English soil, second only to Rahul Dravid, who leads the tally with six. He wrapped up the series as India’s second-highest run-scorer, trailing only Shubman Gill, who topped the charts with 743 runs.

While Gavaskar’s record survives for now, KL Rahul’s gritty, consistent performance has etched his name firmly among India’s finest openers in overseas conditions.

Also Read: Back Together: Saina Nehwal and Kashyap Parupalli Rekindle Their Relationship

Tags: ind vs engkl rahulSunil Gavaskar

RELATED News

Back Together: Saina Nehwal and Kashyap Parupalli Rekindle Their Relationship
Shubman Gill Misses Sunil Gavaskar’s Record by Inches, But Sets New Benchmark in India-England Rivalry
Shark Attacks Pregnant Wife of Ex-NBA Star Danilo Gallinari in Puerto Rico
WWE Giant Talla Tonga Scores Stunning Debut Win on SmackDown
Novak Djokovic Invests In Football: Ligue 1 To Be His Next Stop?

LATEST NEWS

Mahindra & Mahindra Seals Major Acquisition In SML Isuzu: What’s Next For India’s Commercial Vehicle Market?
Agriculture-GVA Growth To Slow To 4.5% In Q1 FY26: What Does This Mean For Rural Economy?
BTS’ J-Hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE Tour: Skyrockets HYBE’s North American Revenue By 85 Percent
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes $3.76B Hit on Kraft Heinz Writedown, Profits Slide in Q2
Massive NSUI Protest Over Scholarship Cuts, Recruitment Scams; Hundreds Detained in Delhi
Gaza Crisis: Hamas Says No Disarmament Without Independent Palestinian State
So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record
How India’s Domestic Demand Is Defying The Impact Of US Tariffs: BoB Chief Economist Explains
EAST TECH 2025: Ranchi To Host Eastern India’s Biggest Defence-Tech Conclave This September
No Talks Yet On F-35 Fighter Jets Between India And US, Says MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh
So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record
So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record
So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record
So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?