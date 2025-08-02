So Close, Yet So Far: KL Rahul Falls Just Short of Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Record

KL Rahul was on the brink of making history during India’s tour of England. However, the right-hander just fell 10 runs short of breaking a record, which was held by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar for 46 long years. Rahul finished the five-Test series with 532 runs, narrowly missing Gavaskar’s 542-run tally from the 1979 tour.

Although the milestone slipped through his fingers, Rahul’s series remains remarkable, setting the benchmark for the highest runs by an Indian opener in England in the 21st century.

An Impressive Return to Opening Duties

Back at the top of the order, KL Rahul thrived in English conditions. After impressing with a century in a practice game against the England Lions, he carried that form into the series. Rahul posted 50+ scores in four of the five Tests: 42 and 137 at Headingley, 2 and 55 at Edgbaston, 100 and 39 at Lord’s, and 46 and 90 at Old Trafford. His only dip came in the final Test at The Oval, where he managed 14 and 7.

He faced a total of 1,066 deliveries across the series, second only to Shubman Gill (1,141), and finished with an impressive average of 53.20.

Dismissal That Denied Destiny

With just 10 runs separating him from Sunil Gavaskar’s mark, KL Rahul’s hopes were dashed in the second innings at The Oval. A sharp delivery from Josh Tongue found the edge of Rahul’s bat, and Joe Root made no mistake in the slips. The dismissal ended what could have been a historic run for the 33-year-old.

Among Elite Company

KL Rahul has now notched up four Test centuries on English soil, second only to Rahul Dravid, who leads the tally with six. He wrapped up the series as India’s second-highest run-scorer, trailing only Shubman Gill, who topped the charts with 743 runs.

While Gavaskar’s record survives for now, KL Rahul’s gritty, consistent performance has etched his name firmly among India’s finest openers in overseas conditions.

