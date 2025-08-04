Solo Sikoa Survives Steel Cage Chaos, Retains WWE United States Championship At SummerSlam

Solo Sikoa kept his WWE United States Championship after a big fight in a steel cage match against Jacob Fatu at SummerSlam. The match was very exciting and the fans in New Jersey were very happy to see it. Both men try very hard to win the title and did many strong moves.

Sikoa Get Help to Win Cage Match

Inside the cage, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu fight very hard. They both want to win and keep the title. It was not easy for them to get out from the cage. Then Tala Tonga come and help Sikoa escape the cage first. Because of Tala Tonga help, Sikoa keep his championship.

After the match, more action happen. Jimmy Uso help Jacob Fatu to jump from top of cage. He do a big moonsault move and land on JC Mateo and Tanga Loa. Crowd shout very loud because they like the big move very much.

Sikoa Win Title First at Night of Champions

Solo Sikoa first win the United States Championship from Jacob Fatu at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. That match was very important because Tala Tonga come first time in WWE and help Sikoa win the belt. This was Sikoa first singles championship in WWE.

This steel cage match at SummerSlam was only second time Solo Sikoa do cage match on TV. First time was last year on SmackDown when he lose to Cody Rhodes. But this time, Sikoa fight well and win to keep his title safe.

Steel Cage Match is Old SummerSlam Thing

Steel cage matches is long time part of SummerSlam. First cage match at SummerSlam was in 1994. Bret Hart beat Owen Hart and keep his WWE Championship. That match is very famous and many people still remember it.

Last time SummerSlam have cage match was in 2001. The Undertaker and Kane win WWE and WCW Tag Team Championships inside the cage. They beat DDP and Chris Kanyon in that match.

Fatu Win Title at WrestleMania 41

Jacob Fatu win the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. He beat LA Knight and hold the title before Sikoa win it from him. Now Fatu still want to take back the title from Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa is growing to be a strong and popular star in WWE. Jacob Fatu still there and want to fight again to get title. Fans can watch more exciting matches between Sikoa and Fatu in future. Their fight may not finish soon and will be fun to see.

