The Wyatt Sicks retained their WWE Tag Team Titles in a wild TLC match at SummerSlam 2025, defeating five other teams. The bout featured chaos, surprise appearances from the Hardy Boyz and Dudley Boyz, and a tribute to classic TLC moments as WWE honored 25 years since the first TLC match.

Wyatt Sicks Edge Out Opponents, Retain Tag Team Titles in Chaotic TLC Match at SummerSlam 2025 (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 4, 2025 09:20:35 IST

The WWE Universe witnessed one of the wildest tag team matches in history as the Wyatt Sicks managed to hold on to their WWE Tag Team Championships. The chaos-filled TLC match at SummerSlam 2025 brought together six top teams in an unforgettable showdown.

TLC Match Brings Mayhem and Glory

In a contest filled with ladders crashing, tables shattering, and steel chairs flying, the Wyatt Sicks emerged victorious by outlasting Andrade and Rey Fenix, #DIY, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, and the Street Profits.

Joe Gacy climbed the ladder and unhooked the titles while Dexter Lumis stopped Andrade from interfering. The victory marks the Wyatt Sicks’ first title defense since they won the gold on July 11 by beating the Street Profits.

Wyatt Sicks Hold Ground Amid Surprise Appearances

The match also delivered nostalgia as wrestling legends returned to the spotlight. The Hardy Boyz were seen watching from afar, marking their first WWE main roster appearance as a team since 2019. Now TNA Tag Team Champions, the Hardys recently beat Fraxiom at NXT Roadblock in Madison Square Garden.

The Dudley Boyz were also spotted at ringside. These two legendary tag teams are set to clash at Bound For Glory, bringing their decades-long rivalry back to life.

AEW Stars Andrade and Fenix Impress at SummerSlam

For Andrade and Rey Fenix, this SummerSlam marked their debut as a tag team on WWE’s biggest summer stage. Andrade came back to WWE during the 2024 Royal Rumble, while Fenix joined earlier this year. Both were once stars in AEW and are now finding momentum under WWE’s banner.

The inclusion of such crossover talent continues to add fresh energy to WWE’s tag team division.

Tributes to TLC History Highlight the Night

The night wasn’t just about present glory, it honored the legacy of the TLC format. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the first-ever TLC match, held at SummerSlam 2000. That night, Edge & Christian claimed the victory.

There was even a nod to TLC II when Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa crashed through four stacked tables, similar to the iconic WrestleMania X-Seven moment between Matt Hardy and Bubba Ray Dudley.

The Wyatt Sicks, named in honor of Bray Wyatt, made their WWE debut just last year in June by ambushing stars backstage. Their dominance has only grown since then, with B-Fab and Candice LeRae now backing the group as part of their dark faction.

