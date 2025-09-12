South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online

South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: South Zone will clash with Central Zone in the much anticipated Duleep Trophy 2025 final in the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 11. Both sides have also changed their squads by adding domestic circuit players, as some of the regulars have been lost to the India A vs Australia A series. This five-day battle is a nail biter to the end of the tournament.

Both South Zone and Central Zone had to fight their way to the final after drawing against North Zone and West Zone in the semi-finals respectively, having taken first-innings leads in the semi-finals. Central Zone, which is headed by Rajat Patidar, seeks to maintain its imposing lead, having reduced South Zone to only 149 on the first day, with the help of superb spin bowling by Saransh Jain (5/49) and Kumar Kartikeya (4/53). Central Zone was losing by 99, 50 without loss, with Akshay Wadkar (20) and Danish Malewar (28) at the crease by stumps.

South Zone vs Central Zone: Strong Playing XIs

South Zone has a blend of both youth and experience, with Mohammed Azharuddeen filling the role of wicketkeeper-captain and such players as Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, and Salman Nizar providing a punch to the line-up. Gurjapneet Singh, MD Nidheesh, and Vasuki Koushik are their bowling attack and are expected to give them a breakthrough when necessary.

Captain Rajat Patidar is the anchor of Central Zone which would be a major contributor in the middle order. Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar are a force to reckon with on the top and spinners Saransh Jain and Kartikeya already have their value. Deepak Chahar and Aditya Thakare are also part of the pace attack, thus Central is a balanced unit.

Bengaluru Pitch and Match Outlook

The pitch at the BCCI Centre of Excellence is traditionally recognized to provide support to the spinners during the match as the day advances, and this was clearly seen during the first day. At the beginning of the movement, seamers are capable of extracting it, yet spin is likely to prevail in the later part. The toss will play a vital role in the manner the game will be played and the teams will play safely to avoid errors.

Central Zone is slightly favoured with Rajat Patidar on the helm and major performances already being made. But the experienced players of South Zone, more so Mohammed Azharuddeen and Tanmay Agarwal, might swing the situation in their favour.

South Zone vs Central Zone Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 final be played?

Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Will the South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 final take place?

BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

What time does play begin?

9:30 AM IST.

Will South Zone vs Central Zone be broadcast live on TV in India?

Yes, live telecast will be available on Star Sports Khel.

Where to watch South Zone vs Central Zone live streaming in India?

The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

What’s the key player to watch?

Rajat Patidar, leading Central Zone, is expected to play a crucial role in the outcome of the final.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Shocker: What Made India Skip the 1986 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka? Unraveling the Mystery Behind It