LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online

South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online

South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: South Zone vs Central Zone The Duleep Trophy 2025 final will be between South Zone and Central Zone on Thursday, September 11, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Both teams are out to win after taking the lead in the first inning of their semi-finals. Central Zone will be led by Rajat Patidar and spin attack whereas South Zone will seek to counter with Mohammed Azharuddeen and Tanmay Agarwal.

South Zone Vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone Vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online (Image Credit - AI Generated)
South Zone Vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone Vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online (Image Credit - AI Generated)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: September 12, 2025 08:07:12 IST

South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: South Zone will clash with Central Zone in the much anticipated Duleep Trophy 2025 final in the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Thursday, September 11. Both sides have also changed their squads by adding domestic circuit players, as some of the regulars have been lost to the India A vs Australia A series. This five-day battle is a nail biter to the end of the tournament.

Both South Zone and Central Zone had to fight their way to the final after drawing against North Zone and West Zone in the semi-finals respectively, having taken first-innings leads in the semi-finals. Central Zone, which is headed by Rajat Patidar, seeks to maintain its imposing lead, having reduced South Zone to only 149 on the first day, with the help of superb spin bowling by Saransh Jain (5/49) and Kumar Kartikeya (4/53). Central Zone was losing by 99, 50 without loss, with Akshay Wadkar (20) and Danish Malewar (28) at the crease by stumps.

South Zone vs Central Zone: Strong Playing XIs

South Zone has a blend of both youth and experience, with Mohammed Azharuddeen filling the role of wicketkeeper-captain and such players as Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, and Salman Nizar providing a punch to the line-up. Gurjapneet Singh, MD Nidheesh, and Vasuki Koushik are their bowling attack and are expected to give them a breakthrough when necessary.

Captain Rajat Patidar is the anchor of Central Zone which would be a major contributor in the middle order. Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar are a force to reckon with on the top and spinners Saransh Jain and Kartikeya already have their value. Deepak Chahar and Aditya Thakare are also part of the pace attack, thus Central is a balanced unit.

Bengaluru Pitch and Match Outlook

The pitch at the BCCI Centre of Excellence is traditionally recognized to provide support to the spinners during the match as the day advances, and this was clearly seen during the first day. At the beginning of the movement, seamers are capable of extracting it, yet spin is likely to prevail in the later part. The toss will play a vital role in the manner the game will be played and the teams will play safely to avoid errors.

Central Zone is slightly favoured with Rajat Patidar on the helm and major performances already being made. But the experienced players of South Zone, more so Mohammed Azharuddeen and Tanmay Agarwal, might swing the situation in their favour.

South Zone vs Central Zone Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 final be played?
Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Will the South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy 2025 final take place?
BCCI Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

What time does play begin?
9:30 AM IST.

Will South Zone vs Central Zone be broadcast live on TV in India?
Yes, live telecast will be available on Star Sports Khel.

Where to watch South Zone vs Central Zone live streaming in India?
The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

What’s the key player to watch?
Rajat Patidar, leading Central Zone, is expected to play a crucial role in the outcome of the final.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup Shocker: What Made India Skip the 1986 Asia Cup in Sri Lanka? Unraveling the Mystery Behind It

Tags: Central ZoneDuleep TrophyDuleep Trophy FinalSouth Zone

RELATED News

Kapil Dev meets Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria
"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh
"Extremely happy with the form I have been in": Sathiyan Gnanasekaran after winning UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025 title
'Historic win": Rishab Yadav after winning gold at World Archery Championships 2025
"We have a very good team this year": South Africa's star Sune Luus ahead of Women's World Cup

LATEST NEWS

India’s Rich Knowledge Tradition Reintroduced Through Cultural Renaissance: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Vehicle testing facilities can boost automobile exports, says ICAT director
THE BIGGEST IPO ALERT EVER: Tata IPO To Set Foot In Market In Early October, 2 Billion Dollar Opportunity
Nano Banana Trend: What Is The Prompt Used For Creating 3D Caricature On Gemini? Create One Of Your Own
Meet World’s First AI Minister ‘Diella’, Introduced To Tackle Corruption In This Country, It Is…
Will India See September 21 Solar Eclipse? Check Surya Grahan Details Here
"Pakistan supports terror activities, I will not watch Asia cup match": AIMIM's Waris Pathan
Stocks To Watch Today: SBI, Infosys, RailTel, NBCC, GMR Power, JBM Auto, Marico, Travel Food Service In Focus With Many Others
India "one of the top relationships that US has in the world today": US Secy of State Marco Rubio
Donald Trump To Visit India Soon? US Envoy Pick Sergio Gor Provies Big Hint: ‘Next QUAD Meeting…’
South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online
South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online
South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online
South Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Final Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online

QUICK LINKS