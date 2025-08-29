LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association Gayatri Mantra Chamoli Mohan Bhagwat Major Dhyan Chand Uber Pro Card donald trump Diamond League Final Chicago Delhi District Court Bar Association
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

Sri Lanka names a 16-member squad for Asia Cup 2025 with Wanindu Hasaranga making a comeback. Young faces join seasoned players as the team eyes redemption after their last final defeat.

Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns (Image Credit - ANI)
Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad for Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns (Image Credit - ANI)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 29, 2025 03:37:25 IST

Sri Lanka has finalised a 16-member team to attend the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 that will commence in the UAE on September 9. The biggest fact of the announcement is the returning of the star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga when he comes back after being wounded.

Wanindu Hasaranga Returns for Asia Cup

This was after Hasaranga had been sidelined in a hamstring injury that he had sustained during the home series against Bangladesh which Sri Lanka had lost. His absence also disqualified him in the continued tour of the team to Zimbabwe where the islanders are hosting ODIs and T20Is.

The selectors have supported his fitness in the run-up to the continental tournament by reminiscing him as a prominent member of the spin department. The team also includes two new additions to the batting team namely Kamil Mishara and Nuwanidu Fernando who will be seeking to establish themselves in the big arena.

Spin Strength in Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Other than Hasaranga, Sri Lanka will depend on Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana to offer spin bowling. This provides the team with several choices during slow bowling conditions which in most cases plays a pivotal role during Asian tournaments.

The campaign of Sri Lanka has a bonus to it, since they suffered a dismal outcome in the previous Asia Cup. They were crushed in the final by India in the 2023 edition which was held in Colombo. The team will now seek redemption as they will begin their Group B games with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Afghanistan.

Fixtures and Group Stage Challenges

The defending finalists begin their group campaign against Bangladesh on September 13, Hong Kong on September 15 and Afghanistan on September 18. Such matches will have to be won to ensure that they are in Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025.

Sri Lanka will be keen to enhance their consistency as they have been performing mixed performances in the last one year. The experience of the returning campaigners, together with the youth, gives the squad a more balanced appearance than they had had in the previous campaigns.

Captain Charith Asalanka to Lead the Charge

Charith Asalanka has been given the leadership position and he will be in charge of the batting and captaincy of Sri Lanka. The top of the order will have him supported by the senior batters like Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera.

The middle order has been laden with all-round choices with Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage offering flexibility in formats. The team in the pace department counts on the emerging pacer Matheesha Pathirana with the support of Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara and Binura Fernando.

The presence of Hasaranga also provides strength to the bowling unit, but he also gives depth in the batting ability at the bottom of the order. His versatility can be a decisive factor in the life of Sri Lanka as they pursue continental greatness.

Sri Lanka’s 16-Member Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

ALSO READ: ‘June 4th Changed Everything’: RCB Breaks 3-Month Silence After Tragic Stampede During IPL Title Celebration Claims Lives

Tags: asia cup 2025Charith Asalankahome-hero-pos-10Sri LankaSri Lanka Teamteam indiaWanindu Hasaranga

RELATED News

US Open 2025: Day 5 Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Venus Williams Brings Up Drama!
National Sports Day: Upcoming Sports Matches in India | Check Complete List Here
Mohammed Shami Breaks Silence On Alleged Bias Against Muslim Cricketers in India
What’s Behind India’s Unusual Travel Plan? Players To Fly Solo To Dubai For Asia Cup 2025
‘June 4th Changed Everything’: RCB Breaks 3-Month Silence After Tragic Stampede During IPL Title Celebration Claims Lives

LATEST NEWS

Last Day Of The Vikran Engineering IPO: Is The Hype Real, Check It Out?
Param Sundari Fan Reviews: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Comedy Drama Hits Theatres, Fans Say ‘Looks Like A Solid Crowd-Pleaser’
PM Modi Issues Big Statement In Japan Amid Trump’s Trade Tariff War, Says….
‘In India, Capital Doesn’t Just Grow, It Multiplies’: PM Modi Urges Investors In Japan To Expand Presence In India
This Country Has World’s Largest Air Force, Has These Many Fighter Jets, India’s Rank Will Surprise You
What is ‘Job Hugging’? Why Gen Z Is Hesitant to Switch Jobs and How to Grow
Bigg Boss 19 Day 5: Tanya’s Breakdown, Captaincy Task Sparks Clash Between Kunickaa And Gaurav
Stock Market Today: Dalal Street BOUNCES BACK! Indian Stocks Rally Amid U.S. Tariff Fears
Is Job Security Dead? The Rise Of Job Hugging Says It Might Be
Why You Shouldn’t Miss NSE’s Mock Trading Session On August 30 : No Real Money, Big Real….!
Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns
Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns
Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns
Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?