Sri Lanka Announces 16-Member Squad For Asia Cup 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Returns

Sri Lanka has finalised a 16-member team to attend the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 that will commence in the UAE on September 9. The biggest fact of the announcement is the returning of the star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga when he comes back after being wounded.

Wanindu Hasaranga Returns for Asia Cup

This was after Hasaranga had been sidelined in a hamstring injury that he had sustained during the home series against Bangladesh which Sri Lanka had lost. His absence also disqualified him in the continued tour of the team to Zimbabwe where the islanders are hosting ODIs and T20Is.

The selectors have supported his fitness in the run-up to the continental tournament by reminiscing him as a prominent member of the spin department. The team also includes two new additions to the batting team namely Kamil Mishara and Nuwanidu Fernando who will be seeking to establish themselves in the big arena.

Spin Strength in Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Other than Hasaranga, Sri Lanka will depend on Dunith Wellalage and Maheesh Theekshana to offer spin bowling. This provides the team with several choices during slow bowling conditions which in most cases plays a pivotal role during Asian tournaments.

The campaign of Sri Lanka has a bonus to it, since they suffered a dismal outcome in the previous Asia Cup. They were crushed in the final by India in the 2023 edition which was held in Colombo. The team will now seek redemption as they will begin their Group B games with Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Afghanistan.

Fixtures and Group Stage Challenges

The defending finalists begin their group campaign against Bangladesh on September 13, Hong Kong on September 15 and Afghanistan on September 18. Such matches will have to be won to ensure that they are in Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025.

Sri Lanka will be keen to enhance their consistency as they have been performing mixed performances in the last one year. The experience of the returning campaigners, together with the youth, gives the squad a more balanced appearance than they had had in the previous campaigns.

Captain Charith Asalanka to Lead the Charge

Charith Asalanka has been given the leadership position and he will be in charge of the batting and captaincy of Sri Lanka. The top of the order will have him supported by the senior batters like Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera.

The middle order has been laden with all-round choices with Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis and Dunith Wellalage offering flexibility in formats. The team in the pace department counts on the emerging pacer Matheesha Pathirana with the support of Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara and Binura Fernando.

The presence of Hasaranga also provides strength to the bowling unit, but he also gives depth in the batting ability at the bottom of the order. His versatility can be a decisive factor in the life of Sri Lanka as they pursue continental greatness.

Sri Lanka’s 16-Member Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.

