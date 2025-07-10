LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and How To Watch Live

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and How To Watch Live

Sri Lanka hosts Bangladesh for a crucial 3-match T20I series starting July 10, missing star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga due to injury. Maheesh Theekshana leads the spin attack. Bangladesh seeks redemption after a tough tour but struggles in T20Is, having lost 11 of their last 15 matches.

Last Updated: July 10, 2025 13:41:53 IST

Sri Lanka is all prepared to host Bangladesh for a crucial three-match T20I series starting July 10. The second match would be played on July 13 in Dambulla, and the finale is on July 16 in Colombo. 

Hasaranga’s Injury Blow and Bangladesh’s Fight for Redemption

The home side faces a significant blow with star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out due to a major hamstring injury sustained during the third ODI. Hasaranga, who topped the wicket charts in the ODI series with nine wickets, leaves a big void in Sri Lanka’s bowling attack. Stepping into this key role is Maheesh Theekshana, who will now carry the responsibility of leading the spin department as Sri Lanka aims to maintain their strong form on home soil.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh enters the series seeking redemption after a challenging tour. So far, in two Tests and three ODIs, Bangladesh has managed just one win out of five matches. Despite the scoreboard, the visitors believe their performances have been more competitive than the results suggest, pushing Sri Lanka hard in the first Test at Galle and showing promise from several players throughout the ODIs.

Bangladesh is struggling with their form in T20I. They have lost 11 of their last 15 T20 internationals and have struggled particularly against Sri Lanka, winning only two of six T20Is since 2020. Although Sri Lanka themselves haven’t been in top T20I form recently, the visitors know they must significantly up their game to overturn the odds in this series

Today’s Match: Where To Watch in India

  • TV: Sony Sports Network (19:00 HRS)
  • Streaming: SonyLIV and FanCode apps/websites

Pitch Conditions

The pitch at Pallekele’s is expected to favor the batter in the first innings and the scores are around 170 to 180. However, as the match progresses, the surface slows, bringing spinners into play, potentially favoring Theekshana’s style. The team that wins the toss is expected to opt to bat first. Weather forecasts predict clouds and potential afternoon showers, though conditions are expected to clear by match time.

Sri Lanka has won 11 out of 17 T20Is played against Bangladesh and the rest have been won by the latter.

Weather

The rain is expected during the noon on July 10 due to cloudy weather per AccuWeather.com. Humidity levels are expected to be high throughout the day, contributing to the likelihood of rain earlier on. However, conditions are expected to improve as evening approaches. Forecasts indicate 0.0 mm of precipitation at night, with 91% cloud cover, suggesting the possibility of light delays but a strong likelihood that play will go ahead with minimal interruptions.

T20I Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Eshan Malinga, Avishka Fernando.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam.

Tags: bangladeshSL vs BangSri Lanka

