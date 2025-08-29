LIVE TV
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe First ODI Starts, Fans Guide To Live Stream Access

ZIM vs SL 1st ODI Live Streaming for Free: In addition to worldwide streaming services, which include the US, Sri Lanka, and India, the tournament is being broadcast on numerous local television channels. In order to prepare for their more important matches, the sides will play three 20-20 matches and two One Day Internationals.

Asalanka will take the lead in the series opener against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe on August 29, 2025, at the Harare Sports Club. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published: August 29, 2025 15:34:30 IST

The first ODI between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe began on 29 August 2025, at Harare Sports Club, initiating a two game series that aims to be thrilling. Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams won the toss and decided to field, deciding to use his tactics in this inaugural match.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe in India?

The televised match will be available for viewing over various streaming services providing access to audiences in multiple regions. In India, cricket enthusiasts will be able to stream this match live on FanCode, which is available on app based and web based platforms, although it is not on television. In Sri Lanka, the match will be aired on TV Supreme with streaming a second option via SandBrix. 

Sri Lanka’s Team News

There are a series of experienced and young players from Sri Lanka’s 16 member squad that have come to Zimbabwe, captained by Charith Asalanka in the absence of injured all rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (rehab from ongoing hamstring injury). Others arriving in Zimbabwe are Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, and Nishan Madushka, with Nuwanidu Fernando and Pavan Rathnayake being welcomed to the squad with interest and intrigue.

Zimbabwe’s Team News

On the Zimbabwean side, fans are excited for the return of Brendan Taylor, who will rejoin the ODI side after being out for a while, although there is no doubt is that Sean Williams will lead the team in the absence once again of Craig Ervine due to injury. The team is made up of familiar faces including Ben Curran, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, and others, which will help provide a competitive edge and experience to play these matches against a clearly rival team. 
This two match ODI series is part of a longer tour that includes three T20 Internationals after the ODIs and will provide both sides with some much needed match practice before hoping to achieve individual goals in upcoming ICC and regional tournaments. From a Sri Lankan perspective, this is a test of their combinations leading up to these upcoming tournaments; from a Zimbabwean perspective, they will want take the comfort of home and build momentum for these upcoming tournaments in line with their own plans.

As the two nations do battle on the field, throughout every over cricket fans across continents, will be watching to see if there is fireworks from Harare that will propel both teams cricketing plans in the short term throughout the keenly anticipated ODIs.

