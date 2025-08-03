LIVE TV
Stephanie McMahon Opens Up on WWE Future: No Ring Return, However A New Role Possible

Stephanie McMahon confirmed she won’t return to wrestling, saying today’s female stars outperform her. However, she’s open to a non-wrestling role like managing a rising talent. Last seen wrestling at WrestleMania 34, Stephanie remains involved as WWE continues to deliver surprise moments like SummerSlam’s cash-in.

Stephanie McMahon confirmed she won’t return to wrestling (Image Credit - X)
Stephanie McMahon confirmed she won’t return to wrestling (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 3, 2025 11:58:12 IST

Stephanie McMahon, WWE executive and former Attitude Era star, recently addressed rumors about a possible in-ring comeback during the SummerSlam Night 1 pre-show. While she hasn’t officially retired, Stephanie was clear that stepping back into the ring isn’t in her plans. She admitted that today’s female superstars like Tiffany Stratton and Jade Cargill perform at a level she feels she can’t match anymore. “Trust me, I can’t hang with these women,” she said, putting to rest hopes of her wrestling again.

Stephanie’s Thoughts on Returning to the Ring

Stephanie emphasized that despite her love for the business, competing with the current generation of female wrestlers is out of reach. She praised their talent and intensity but firmly stated she’s not up for the physical challenge anymore. This honest acknowledgment reflects her respect for the evolving women’s division.

Open to a Managerial Role

Though she ruled out competing inside the ropes, Stephanie didn’t close the door on other onscreen opportunities. She expressed willingness to take on a non-wrestling role, specifically as a manager or mouthpiece for a rising star. “I could be the mouthpiece. I’ll come talk a good game, but you don’t want me in the ring,” she joked, suggesting she’s open to supporting talent from outside the squared circle.

Last Wrestle and SummerSlam Surprise

Stephanie McMahon last competed in WrestleMania 34 in 2018, teaming with Triple H against the debuting Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle in a losing effort. Fast forward to SummerSlam 2025, where the event featured a shocking finish: Seth Rollins cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on CM Punk after faking an injury, instantly grabbing the World Heavyweight Championship. While Stephanie may not be wrestling again, WWE continues to deliver moments that keep fans talking.

