Triple Treat: Three Forgotten Indian Cricketers Who Share Their Birthday On August 03

August 3 marks a special day in Indian cricket history as it celebrates the birthdays of three former cricketers who left their mark in unique ways. Though their international careers were brief, each contributed meaningfully to Indian cricket’s rich tapestry—one of them even playing a pivotal role in India’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph.

Balwinder Sandhu: The Man Who Bowled the Dream Ball

Born in 1956 in Bombay, Balwinder Sandhu is best remembered for his iconic in-swinger that bowled West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge in the 1983 World Cup final. That breakthrough set the tone for India’s most legendary cricketing victory. A right-arm medium pacer who could swing the ball both ways, Sandhu was also handy with the bat. In his Test debut against Pakistan, he scored a gritty 71 while batting at number nine. His career included 10 wickets in 8 Tests and 16 wickets in 22 ODIs. In first-class cricket, he claimed 168 wickets across 55 matches.

Gopal Sharma: UP’s Pioneer in Team India

Gopal Sharma, born in Kanpur in 1960, holds the distinction of being the first cricketer from Uttar Pradesh to represent India in Tests post-independence. A right-arm off-spinner, Sharma made a strong start by taking three wickets in his debut innings against England in 1985. Despite his talent, fierce competition from contemporaries like Maninder Singh and Ravi Shastri limited his international appearances to just 5 Tests and 11 ODIs. However, in domestic cricket, he shone brightly with 353 wickets in 104 first-class matches.

Apoorva Sengupta: Lucknow’s First Test Player

Apoorva Sengupta, born in 1939, was a talented leg-spinner and capable batsman from Lucknow. He played his only Test in 1959, but impressed in domestic cricket. For Services, he scored a brilliant 100* against the touring West Indies and took 6/32 in his first Ranji match. He played 45 first-class games, scoring 1,695 runs and taking 21 wickets.

