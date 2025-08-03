Home > Sports > Triple Treat: Three Forgotten Indian Cricketers Who Share Their Birthday On August 03

Triple Treat: Three Forgotten Indian Cricketers Who Share Their Birthday On August 03

August 3 is special in Indian cricket as three former players, Balwinder Sandhu, Gopal Sharma, and Apoorva Sengupta, share their birthday. Sandhu played a key role in India’s 1983 World Cup win, Sharma was UP’s first post-independence Test player, and Sengupta was Lucknow’s first to play a Test.

Balwinder Sandhu's famous delivery in 1983 World Cup Final (Image Credit - X)
Balwinder Sandhu's famous delivery in 1983 World Cup Final (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 3, 2025 11:24:10 IST

August 3 marks a special day in Indian cricket history as it celebrates the birthdays of three former cricketers who left their mark in unique ways. Though their international careers were brief, each contributed meaningfully to Indian cricket’s rich tapestry—one of them even playing a pivotal role in India’s historic 1983 World Cup triumph.

Balwinder Sandhu: The Man Who Bowled the Dream Ball

Born in 1956 in Bombay, Balwinder Sandhu is best remembered for his iconic in-swinger that bowled West Indies opener Gordon Greenidge in the 1983 World Cup final. That breakthrough set the tone for India’s most legendary cricketing victory. A right-arm medium pacer who could swing the ball both ways, Sandhu was also handy with the bat. In his Test debut against Pakistan, he scored a gritty 71 while batting at number nine. His career included 10 wickets in 8 Tests and 16 wickets in 22 ODIs. In first-class cricket, he claimed 168 wickets across 55 matches.

Gopal Sharma: UP’s Pioneer in Team India

Gopal Sharma, born in Kanpur in 1960, holds the distinction of being the first cricketer from Uttar Pradesh to represent India in Tests post-independence. A right-arm off-spinner, Sharma made a strong start by taking three wickets in his debut innings against England in 1985. Despite his talent, fierce competition from contemporaries like Maninder Singh and Ravi Shastri limited his international appearances to just 5 Tests and 11 ODIs. However, in domestic cricket, he shone brightly with 353 wickets in 104 first-class matches.

Apoorva Sengupta: Lucknow’s First Test Player

Apoorva Sengupta, born in 1939, was a talented leg-spinner and capable batsman from Lucknow. He played his only Test in 1959, but impressed in domestic cricket. For Services, he scored a brilliant 100* against the touring West Indies and took 6/32 in his first Ranji match. He played 45 first-class games, scoring 1,695 runs and taking 21 wickets.

Also Read: WWE SummerSlam: Logan Paul Destroys Jelly Roll’s Ring Debut

Tags: Apoorva SenguptaBalwinder SandhuCricketGopal Sharma

RELATED News

Jason Holder’s Heroics End Losing Streak as West Indies Level T20I Series vs Pakistan
WWE Universe Cheers As Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss End Judgment Day Reign
Rain or Redemption? Weather Threatens to Twist Oval Test Finale
Lionel Messi Limped Off, Hamstring Horror Hits Inter Miami
Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered

LATEST NEWS

Dhadak 2 Disaster? Day 3 Box Office Tanks Below Rs 5 Crore, Shocking Fans Despite Huge Hype
Odisha Teen Tragedy: Cops Claim No One Was Involved, Father Posts Emotional Video
BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Demands Voter List Revision In West Bengal
Baloch Leader Writes Open Letter To Trump Over Oil Reserves In Pakistan, Says ‘You Have Been Gravely Misled By…’
Government Report Reveals Thousands of MBBS Seats Remain Vacant Despite Record Admissions
6 Lakh Gold Businesses Set For A Shake-Up After This ICAI-IAGES Deal
Tamil Industry Mourns: Beloved Tamil Actor Madhan Bob Passes Away At 71
Prominent Anti-Khalistan Activist Sukhi Chahal Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In US, Here’s All You Need To Know
FPI Flip: Surprise Rs 17,741 Cr Outflow Drags July Into The Red
Annual Health Check-Ups: What Tests Should You Never Skip?
Triple Treat: Three Forgotten Indian Cricketers Who Share Their Birthday On August 03

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Triple Treat: Three Forgotten Indian Cricketers Who Share Their Birthday On August 03

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Triple Treat: Three Forgotten Indian Cricketers Who Share Their Birthday On August 03
Triple Treat: Three Forgotten Indian Cricketers Who Share Their Birthday On August 03
Triple Treat: Three Forgotten Indian Cricketers Who Share Their Birthday On August 03
Triple Treat: Three Forgotten Indian Cricketers Who Share Their Birthday On August 03

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?