WWE SummerSlam: Logan Paul Destroys Jelly Roll’s Ring Debut

At SummerSlam 2025 night 1 at MetLife Stadium, country rap artist Jelly Roll made his WWE in ring debut teaming with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a high octane tag team match. Jelly Roll endeavored and committed to the physical requirements of being a WWE superstar; he lost over 200 pounds and conformed to the taxing outlay of independent wrestling. Although Jelly Roll experienced a broken pinky during training, he prepared for his in ring debut.

How the match went

Prior to the opening bell, Logan Paul engaged in cheap shots to rally animosity between team participants. Jelly Roll responded with surprising toughness, throwing a few of his known punches and later a choke slam. However, Drew McIntyre and Paul flipped the momentum by dumping Orton and targeting Jelly Roll. The crescendo: Paul flew off the top rope, crushing Jelly Roll through an announcers’ table in his signature frog splash. Jelly Roll was helped from the ring but returned to fight for Orton before eventually being pinned.

Despite the loss, Jelly Roll earned respect and cheers from the fans. I read on X (formerly Twitter) a witness commenting on his heart and commitment, “Jelly Roll was seriously committed….it was a fun match!” One anecdotal witness recalled Jelly Roll being like Mick Foley, because of the ability to put his body on the line and take punishment.

The infamous duo

The duo of McIntyre and Logan Paul ultimately prevailed, displaying incredible chemistry to thwart the odd duo of Orton and Jelly Roll. While, Orton made history, making his 17th SummerSlam appearance, surpassing The Undertaker’s previous record of 16…solidifying his place in the history of WWE.

Cageside Seats described the event as “noteworthy” as they pointed to Punk’s title change, the drama with the tag teams and Roll’s debut, as the highlights of the night. And Billboard stated: Jelly Roll, provided exceptional grit and heart, proving that star power is more than past fame.

All in all, while Jelly Roll is now 0-1 as it relates to his in ring record, he made a fearless debut and had resiliency that turned a predicted squash match into one of the night’s memorable showcases. Audiences await to see what happens next; does redemption await? Will WWE revisits this unlikely hero, and make it part of the next storylines to come?

