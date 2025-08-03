Home > Sports > WWE SummerSlam: Logan Paul Destroys Jelly Roll’s Ring Debut

WWE SummerSlam: Logan Paul Destroys Jelly Roll’s Ring Debut

Jelly Roll, who wrestled Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre on Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025 with Randy Orton, made his WWE debut. As strong as they come, Jelly Roll continued to wrestle despite breaking his pinky and taking a vicious frog splash through the announcers' table.

Jelly Roll turned a celebrity gimmick into a discussed performance around the event.
Jelly Roll turned a celebrity gimmick into a discussed performance around the event.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 3, 2025 11:21:03 IST

At SummerSlam 2025 night 1 at MetLife Stadium, country rap artist Jelly Roll made his WWE in ring debut teaming with Randy Orton against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a high octane tag team match. Jelly Roll endeavored and committed to the physical requirements of being a WWE superstar; he lost over 200 pounds and conformed to the taxing outlay of independent wrestling. Although Jelly Roll experienced a broken pinky during training, he prepared for his in ring debut.

How the match went

Prior to the opening bell, Logan Paul engaged in cheap shots to rally animosity between team participants. Jelly Roll responded with surprising toughness, throwing a few of his known punches and later a choke slam. However, Drew McIntyre and Paul flipped the momentum by dumping Orton and targeting Jelly Roll. The crescendo: Paul flew off the top rope, crushing Jelly Roll through an announcers’ table in his signature frog splash. Jelly Roll was helped from the ring but returned to fight for Orton before eventually being pinned.

Despite the loss, Jelly Roll earned respect and cheers from the fans. I read on X (formerly Twitter) a witness commenting on his heart and commitment, “Jelly Roll was seriously committed….it was a fun match!” One anecdotal witness recalled Jelly Roll being like Mick Foley, because of the ability to put his body on the line and take punishment.

The infamous duo

The duo of McIntyre and Logan Paul ultimately prevailed, displaying incredible chemistry to thwart the odd duo of Orton and Jelly Roll. While, Orton made history, making his 17th SummerSlam appearance, surpassing The Undertaker’s previous record of 16…solidifying his place in the history of WWE.

Cageside Seats described the event as “noteworthy” as they pointed to Punk’s title change, the drama with the tag teams and Roll’s debut, as the highlights of the night. And Billboard stated: Jelly Roll, provided exceptional grit and heart, proving that star power is more than past fame.
All in all, while Jelly Roll is now 0-1 as it relates to his in ring record, he made a fearless debut and had resiliency that turned a predicted squash match into one of the night’s memorable showcases. Audiences await to see what happens next; does redemption await? Will WWE revisits this unlikely hero, and make it part of the next storylines to come?

Also Read: WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 1 Shockwaves: Seth Rollins’ Master Plan and Tiffany Stratton’s Reign Continue

Tags: Debut SummerslamJelly RollLogan PaulSummerSlam 2025WWE

RELATED News

Jason Holder’s Heroics End Losing Streak as West Indies Level T20I Series vs Pakistan
WWE Universe Cheers As Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss End Judgment Day Reign
Rain or Redemption? Weather Threatens to Twist Oval Test Finale
Lionel Messi Limped Off, Hamstring Horror Hits Inter Miami
Achraf Hakimi’s Rape Scandal: New Shocking Details Uncovered

LATEST NEWS

WWE SummerSlam: Logan Paul Destroys Jelly Roll’s Ring Debut
Odisha Teen Tragedy: Cops Claim No One Was Involved, Father Posts Emotional Video
BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari Demands Voter List Revision In West Bengal
Baloch Leader Writes Open Letter To Trump Over Oil Reserves In Pakistan, Says ‘You Have Been Gravely Misled By…’
Government Report Reveals Thousands of MBBS Seats Remain Vacant Despite Record Admissions
6 Lakh Gold Businesses Set For A Shake-Up After This ICAI-IAGES Deal
Tamil Industry Mourns: Beloved Tamil Actor Madhan Bob Passes Away At 71
Prominent Anti-Khalistan Activist Sukhi Chahal Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances In US, Here’s All You Need To Know
FPI Flip: Surprise Rs 17,741 Cr Outflow Drags July Into The Red
Annual Health Check-Ups: What Tests Should You Never Skip?
WWE SummerSlam: Logan Paul Destroys Jelly Roll’s Ring Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

WWE SummerSlam: Logan Paul Destroys Jelly Roll’s Ring Debut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

WWE SummerSlam: Logan Paul Destroys Jelly Roll’s Ring Debut
WWE SummerSlam: Logan Paul Destroys Jelly Roll’s Ring Debut
WWE SummerSlam: Logan Paul Destroys Jelly Roll’s Ring Debut
WWE SummerSlam: Logan Paul Destroys Jelly Roll’s Ring Debut

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?