Sunil Gavaskar Fires Back At Gautam Gambhir On Workload Management: ‘Do You Think Jawans Complain?’

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the fifth and final Test against England due to ‘workload management’ stirred conversations across the cricketing world. But it was Mohammed Siraj who stepped up and delivered a match-winning spell for India at The Oval, ensuring a 2-2 draw in the series.

Siraj’s Grit Questions Workload Concerns

Siraj, despite bowling 185.3 overs throughout the series, showed no signs of slowing down. On the final day, he grabbed key wickets to lead India to a dramatic victory, proving that commitment and mental strength can outweigh the so-called workload debate.

Gavaskar didn’t hold back in using Siraj as a perfect example to counter workload concerns. According to him, Siraj’s intense performances through five straight Tests should push the cricketing fraternity to rethink how they approach the workload topic.

“There’s always the saying that the bowlers win your matches, but the fact of the matter is that you’ve also got to score the runs. So because India didn’t score the runs, they lost those two matches. So yes, I think Siraj bowled his heart out, and he debunked forever this business of workload. I hope that the word ‘workload’ goes out of the Indian Cricket dictionary. I’ve been saying that for a long time. For five Test matches nonstop, he bowled 6-over, 7-over, 8-over spells because the captain wanted it, and the country expected of him. And I think that is the one thing that we all should keep in mind that this workload is only a mental thing, not so much a physical thing,” he said.

Gavaskar Aims Indirect Jab at Gautam Gambhir

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir had previously revealed that Bumrah was only scheduled to play three Tests in the series due to workload management. Gavaskar, without naming Gambhir directly, delivered a stern reminder about national duty.

He compared playing for India to serving on the frontlines and urged players to push through minor pains and honor the opportunity to represent 1.4 billion people.

“If you are going to succumb to people who are talking about workload, then you are never going to have your best players on the field. You’ve got to get them to a situation where you say , ‘Hello, you are playing for your country, and when you are playing for your country, you got to forget the aches and pains in your muscles. That is what you mean on the border. Do you think the jawans complain about the cold, or what is the situation? They are there to give their lives for the country. Give your very best for the country. Don’t worry about accident pains. What did Rishabh Pant show you? He came out bat with a fracture. That is the kind of thing you want to expect from your team. That is the, that’s something that you want to expect. Don’t go by the little injuries. It is an honor given to you amongst 140 crores of people, so you are so lucky to be able to represent India. And you should not take that lightly. And this what we have seen with Siraj, five Test matches, bowling non stop,” he added.

Bumrah’s Absence Was Due to Injury, Says Gavaskar

While Bumrah’s missing presence raised eyebrows, Gavaskar clarified that it likely had more to do with an actual injury rather than just workload planning. He underlined that the pacer has had serious physical setbacks in the past.

“Not a problem in home series, but definitely in overseas series, where you’re taking a team overseas, and the balance of the team can get affected. At home, you have ample time to call out to reserves, so it’s not so much of an issue. But going overseas, you have to maybe look at that factor. But Bumrah was an injury issue, not a workload thing. He’s had a serious injury. And so therefore I think that also has to be taken into consideration. When he played the two Test matches, he took two fifers. India might not have won, but he took those wickets. So you mustn’t forget what a wonderful bowler he is,” Gavaskar said.

