Historic Finish and Shared Glory: Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Ends in Style

The inaugural 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy (ATT) ended in high drama, as India pulled off a thrilling six-run win against England on the final day of the fifth Test at The Oval, London, leveling the series 2-2. Pacer Mohammed Siraj rose to the occasion with a fiery final spell, grabbing a brilliant five-wicket haul that sealed one of the tightest and most memorable Test victories in India’s cricket history.

A Series Full of Drama and Grit

The series was a true advertisement for Test cricket, all five matches went into the final day, with nail-biting finishes and momentum swings. Both sides showed tremendous resilience and skill. From Ben Stokes’ all-round brilliance to Joe Root’s batting masterclass, and from Ravindra Jadeja’s consistency to Siraj’s lethal pace, fans were treated to a cricketing spectacle. But in the end, Harry Brook and Shubman Gill stood tall and earned the Player of the Series honours.

Why Two Players Won Player of the Series

As per tradition during England-hosted Test series, the Player of the Series (POTS) award is handed to one player from each team, chosen by the opposing team’s coach.

Harry Brook was picked by India’s coach Gautam Gambhir for his 481 runs at an average of 53.44, including two centuries.

Shubman Gill, who amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40 with four centuries, was chosen by England’s coach Brendon McCullum.

A New Chapter in an Old Rivalry

This was the first edition of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, replacing the Pataudi Trophy and Anthony de Mello Trophy to honour James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar. With the series ending in a draw and the trophy shared, a new era in India-England Test rivalry begins with history, drama, and legends in the making.

