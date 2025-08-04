Home > Sports > Record-Breaking Thriller: Historic Feats from the Oval Test Showdown

India’s thrilling six-run win over England at The Oval not only leveled the series 2-2 but also saw a flurry of records. Joe Root crossed 6000 WTC runs, Siraj set a new bowling mark, Jadeja and Gill broke batting records, and the series became the highest-scoring five-Test series ever for India.

India’s won the match by six-run win only (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 4, 2025 17:27:00 IST

The fifth and final Test of the India-England series at The Oval ended in a dramatic fashion, with India clinching a nail-biting six-run win to level the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2. It wasn’t just a memorable result—records tumbled across batting, bowling, and fielding departments during this epic contest.

Team and Series Milestones

India’s win by six runs now stands as their narrowest victory in Test history by run margin, beating the previous record of 13 runs against Australia in 2004. India also set a new record for most runs (3809) scored by a team in a five-match Test series, surpassing Australia’s 3877 in the 1993 Ashes.

Meanwhile, three Indian batters—including Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja—scored 500+ runs in the series, a first in Indian Test history.

Joe Root’s Run-Fest

Joe Root shattered multiple records:

  • Became the first-ever player to cross 6,000 runs mark in the history of the World Test Championship.
  • First batter to score 24 home Test centuries, overtaking Ponting, Kallis, and Jayawardene.
  • Second batter after Don Bradman to score 2000+ home runs against a single team (India).
  • First English player to score 13 Test centuries vs one team.
  • Surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s home tally with 7329 runs in England, second only to Ponting.

Indian Stars Shine Bright

Mohammed Siraj became the first Asian bowler to take 4+ wickets in an innings seven times in England, finishing the Oval Test with nine wickets.
Akash Deep, promoted as nightwatchman, scored a gritty 66, becoming only the third Indian nightwatchman to hit a fifty.
Ravindra Jadeja made history with six 50 plus scores in the series, the most by any player in an India-England Test series.

Partnerships and Pair Records

England’s Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett continued their dominance, becoming only the second pair after Haynes and Greenidge to add 1000+ runs as openers against India in Tests. They now hold the record for the most 50+ opening partnerships against India in Tests, with a total of 9.

The Oval Test was more than a thrilling contest—it was a record-smashing spectacle that will be remembered for years.

