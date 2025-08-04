Home > Sports > Down to the Wire! India Clinches Its Narrowest Test Win Ever

India pulled off a historic Test win by just 6 runs against England at The Oval, marking their narrowest victory by run margin. Mohammed Siraj starred with a five-wicket haul, including 3 on the final day, helping India level the series 2-2 in one of the closest finishes in their Test history.

India pulled off a historic Test win by just 6 runs against England at The Oval (Image Credit - X)
In one of the most thrilling finishes in Test cricket, India pulled off a nail-biting six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval, London on Monday (August 04). The win not only helped India level the five-match series 2-2, but also etched this match into the history books as India’s narrowest Test win by run margin.

Mohammed Siraj’s Final-Day Firepower Turns the Tide

England began the final day needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand, and a win looked almost certain. However, Mohammed Siraj produced a magical spell under pressure, removing three of the four remaining batters, including the match-defining dismissal of Gus Atkinson, to secure the win. Siraj ended with a stunning five-wicket haul, including three scalps on Day https://www.newsx.com/sports/india-edges-england-in-thriller-wins-5th-test-levels-series-2-2-38054/5, making him the undisputed hero of the match. His precise, aggressive bowling exposed England’s lower order and swung the match India’s way in unforgettable fashion.

India’s Narrowest Wins by Run Margin

This six-run victory now stands as the closest win by runs in Indian Test history, overtaking several memorable cliffhangers.
Here are India’s narrowest Test wins:

  • 6 runs vs England – The Oval, 2025
  • 13 runs vs Australia – Wankhede, 2004
  • 28 runs vs England – Eden Gardens, 1972
  • 31 runs vs Australia – Adelaide, 2018
  • 37 runs vs West Indies – Port of Spain, 2002
  • 49 runs vs West Indies – Kingston, 2006
  • 59 runs vs Australia – Melbourne, 1981

A Historic Fightback Seals the Series Draw

What looked like a sure defeat on the final morning turned into a historic comeback, thanks to India’s fighting spirit and Siraj’s brilliance. The Oval Test will be remembered as one of the closest finishes in modern Test cricket, showcasing the enduring beauty and unpredictability of the format.

